ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Charming Downtown Christmas

By Name
plymouth-review.com
 5 days ago

Your email address will not be published....

www.plymouth-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
plymouth-review.com

Plymouth’s Holiday Gathering Christmas Parade

AT THE CITY tree lighting just after Plymouth’s Holiday Gathering Christmas Parade, Mayor Don Pohlman cheerfully introduced the Big Man in the Red Suit. Santa was as jolly as ever but also called for a moment of silence to remember the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy victims.
PLYMOUTH, WI
WSPY NEWS

Merry Little Sandwich Christmas Happening Downtown Saturday

The Merry Little Sandwich Christmas event is happening in downtown Sandwich on Saturday from 4:30 to 7. Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Geri Benning says there will be number of things to do, but that everything starts with the arrival of Santa Claus and the big tree lighting at the downtown pavilion.
SANDWICH, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Evergleams on Eighth brings Christmas cheer to downtown Manitowoc

(WFRV) – There are more than 100 glittering aluminum evergleam trees on display in Downtown Manitowoc and that includes the enchanted evergleam forest at the Manitowoc Public Library. Local 5’s Jordan Lamers was at the library with the evergleam expert Barb Bundy-Jost with Evergleams on Eighth. The aluminum trees are...
MANITOWOC, WI
Laramie Live

LOOK: Laramie’s Christmas Parade Captures a Classic Movies Charm

On the chilly evening of December 3, the City of Laramie came together to celebrate the holiday season! And what better way to celebrate than with lights and laughter!. The Christmas parade this year was even more special as it harkened back to the classic and hilarious movie, Christmas Vacation! There were several Cousin Eddie's walking down the streets and the charm of the movie was captured in the number of lights draped on the floats and the laughter that filled the air.
LARAMIE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spam#Christmas#Akismet
digsdigs.com

35 Charming Winter Wonderland Christmas Decor Ideas

Christmas is all about waiting for a wonder and feeling like in a fairy-tale, it’s a gorgeous family holiday, favorite for most of us, and the one that we are all looking forward to. You may strengthen this enchanting feel and make your Christmas magical, just going for fabulous winter wonderland Christmas decor that will turn your home into a real snow fairytale!
HOME & GARDEN
Wbaltv.com

34th Street lights back on in 2021 for Christmas season

The "Miracle on 34th Street" returned Saturday to Hampden after a shutdown because of COVID-19 last year. Santa even made a special appearance when the lights went on. Baltimoreans said it's not really the holiday season until the "Miracle on 34th Street" lights come on. "It's the beginning of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Kaleah Mcilwain

See the Christmas lights at 34th Hampden Street, visit the German Christmas market at the Inner Harbor

Things to do with the family over Thanksgiving break. Visit the Festival of Trees (virtually). The Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Festival of Trees brings you all the magical traditions of the holidays to one place. The event will include an interactive Event Experience Portal, where folks from nearly anywhere can enjoy their favorite Festival of Trees traditions. From Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28 you can enjoy the festival for free all you have to do is fill out your name and email.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox2detroit.com

Looking for a job? Detroit's Hudson Cafe offering $500 bonus

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Like many businesses, Hudson Cafe is struggling to find workers. The well-known Detroit breakfast spot is offering a $500 cash bonus to new employees who last 90 days in addition to the pay that owner Tom Teknos says is good,. "Our pay rate starts 30% above...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Chicago

West Side Middle Schoolers’ Holiday Wrapping Paper Design Goes National

CHICAGO (CBS) — Christmas trees, snowmen and candy canes are all some of the fresh new wrapping paper designs from a group of West Side middle schoolers. They are putting their skills to good use by creating and selling their own wrapping paper. It all started with a child having a bad day. “Right now I think we’re at $311,” said Reggie Reed. With a handful of money he helped earn, he is feeling pretty good. “All of us did it,” he said. “Not just one person but all of us did it as a family.” It’s a big turnaround from a little over a year...
SMALL BUSINESS
plymouth-review.com

History of the Sheboygan streetcar and interurban lines book released

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan County Historical Research Center announces the release of its latest book, To the Lakes and Hills, the Story of Streetcar and Interurban Lines in Sheboygan County. Written by Peter J. Fetterer, this publication is a chronicle of the growth and expansion of the streetcar and interurban lines from the city of Sheboygan west as far as […]
abc27 News

The coffee lover on your list will love these high-end gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which 12 high-end gifts for coffee lovers are best?  Find the best high-end coffee gifts for the caffeine lover in your life just in time for the holidays. The season of giving makes it easy to provide a thoughtful and ideal gift for the caffeinated […]
LIFESTYLE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?  It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Chicago

Toys For Tots Motorcycle Parade Delivers Presents For Children

CHICAGO (CBS) — For some people jingle bells are the signature sound of the holiday season, but for others its the roar of the Chicagoland Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade. It has been a tradition for 43 years. Last year there was no parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday’s parade went up Western Boulevard from 83rd all the way to Lane Tech High School at Addison. Each motorcycle rider delivered a new toy to be given to a child in need. Anyone interested can still donate a toy for the holiday by leaving it at any of the toy drop boxes across the Chicagoland area or at the Toys for Tots headquarters in Bridgeview.
SOCIETY
Upworthy

Loyal customer surprises favorite Dunkin' employee with fully furnished house after she was evicted

An Ohio Dunkin' employee and her family witnessed the ultimate Christmas miracle this year, weeks after being evicted from their Mount Healthy home. Ebony Johnson, a mother of three, was left speechless when Suzanne Burke, a woman she befriended in the drive-thru line over the years, surprised her with a new, fully furnished home just in time for the holidays. Speaking to ABC affiliate WCPO, Burke shared that she knew she had to take action when she learned Johnson had fallen on hard times. "When she experienced this hardship, I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids," Burke explained.
REAL ESTATE
IndieWire

‘Tis the Season: 7 Cocktail Books to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are all about gathering with loved ones, spreading joy, and getting a little boozy. To get you in the spirit, we gathered up a tasty selection of the best holiday-themed cocktail books that are available online. Whether you’re planning a holiday party or shopping for a budget-friendly gift idea, the books on our list offer up a variety of alcoholic (and non-alcoholic)...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy