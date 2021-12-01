ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Fiji reopens borders to tourism after 20 month closure

breakingtravelnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiji has welcomed its first international passenger flight in nearly two years as the destination reopens its borders. The milestone marked resumption of international tourism in the idyllic nation after almost 20 months of closures following the outbreak of Covid-19. As of this morning, Fiji opens to fully vaccinated...

www.breakingtravelnews.com

TravelPulse

New Zealand Sets Reopening Date for Tourism

After almost two years of closed borders and one of the strict approaches to the pandemic in the world, New Zealand has set its official reopening date of April 30, 2022 for fully vaccinated international travelers. According to Reuters, the COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced in a news conference...
TRAVEL
International Business Times

Fiji Proceeds With Border Reopening Despite Omicron

Fiji will press on with plans to reopen its border to international travellers on Wednesday, despite the threat from the newly identified Omicron Covid-19 variant, the Pacific nation's leader has told parliament. Fiji has long targeted December 1 as the day it will welcome back foreign holidaymakers to boost a...
WORLD
WFMZ-TV Online

Fiji Tourism

Fiji welcomes back tourists despite omicron threat. Fiji has welcomed back its first tourists in more than 600 days after pushing ahead with reopening plans despite the threat posed by the newly detected omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Pacific nation is famed for its idyllic white-sand beaches and relaxed, welcoming attitude. And it depends on the tourist dollars those features attract. Fiji’s economy took one of the biggest pandemic-related hits in the world last year, declining by 19% and prompting the government to offer jobless people tools and cash to become farmers. So it was with a sense of relief that officials greeted the first tourist flight from Sydney. More flights from Australia and the U.S. are scheduled in the coming days.
WORLD
TravelPulse

Fiji Reopens Its Borders To Foreign Travelers From Select Countries

The South Pacific archipelagic country of Fiji reopened its borders to international travelers just yesterday, December 1, having kept them sealed since the COVID-19 pandemic’s global outbreak in March 2020. While the destination’s economy is highly dependent upon foreign tourism, its small, remote islands have limited medical facilities that it could not risk overwhelming by importing infection.
WORLD
Reuters

Fiji reopens to foreign tourists for first time in nearly two years

CANBERRA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Fiji reopened its border to international travellers for the first time in nearly two years on Wednesday, as the Pacific Island country seeks to revive its dominant tourism industry. Fiji shut its border to all foreign nationals in March 2020 to curb the spread of...
WORLD
travelmole.com

Australia slams brakes on border reopening

Australia’s National Security Committee announced it will delay the planned partial border reopening by at least two weeks. It had allowed access for international skilled workers and students from 1 December. The decision was taken on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Australia, Paul Kelly. The reopening to...
JAPAN
worldairlinenews.com

Fiji Airways welcomes back foreigners to the islands as Fiji opens its borders

Fiji Airways welcomed fully vaccinated tourists onboard for the first time in 20 months, with the first American tourists from Los Angles waking up in Fijian Paradise at around 5.45am on December 2, 2021 (Fiji time), to a big bula welcome and celebration from the local community. FIji Airways operates...
WORLD
breakingtravelnews.com

Dubai to boost Nigeria services from this weekend

Emirates will resume its passenger operations between Dubai and Nigeria from Sunday, offering customers enhanced connectivity to and through Dubai. The airline will operate to and from its Nigerian gateways with daily flights, providing travellers from Nigeria convenient access to Dubai. Emirates will operate to Abuja with EK 785 and...
LIFESTYLE
breakingtravelnews.com

Ryanair signs Junta de Andalucía partnership

Ryanair has announced a partnership with Junta de Andalucía in a bid to further boost tourism recovery across the Spanish region. Central to the partnership is a joint communications campaign aimed at strengthening Spain’s position as an attractive tourist destination and spurring visitors from Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Norway and Sweden.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Fiji Reopens to Travelers Just as Omicron Is Shutting Down Most Destinations

In what feels a little counterintuitive as more nations tighten up their borders thanks to the emergence of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, Fiji is bucking the trend. The Pacific Island nation opened its borders to select foreign nationals for the first time since March 2020 on Wednesday. Nearly 90 percent of the island’s adult population are vaccinated and the country will now accept visitors from New Zealand, the United States, France, Japan, Australia, Canada, and Britain. Those arriving will have to prove they were vaccinated and have a negative COVID test and are required to stay in a designated hotel for three days and undergo another COVID-19 test before being allowed to enjoy the island. They must also provide a 14-day travel history. Incoming tourists were greeted with dancers in grass skirts, serenaded by a band in tropical Hawaiian shirts. “To see the Fiji Airways plane full up and for us to welcome those tourists today was so amazing,” James Sowane, director of the Fiji tourism company, Tewaka, told Reuters. “It was a great, great feeling and I’m glad to have been there personally.”
WORLD
CBS San Francisco

International Travelers Brace For New COVID Testing Requirement

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Passengers gathered for their overseas flights at San Francisco International Sunday, wondering what additional challenges they will face when returning back to the U.S. under the new COVID-19 testing requirement. Among them was Zohaib Valani, a college student traveling to Pakistan with family for the holidays. “Definitely another challenge that’s coming up in the way for travel,” Valani said. “I know it’s really hard to get (COVID testing) appointments, especially during this travel time and not only that the type of test is so crucial for airlines.” Travelers will need to get a negative test result within one...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
breakingtravelnews.com

MSC Virtuosa to sail from Southampton on 2022

MSC Cruises has announced MSC Virtuosa will return to Southampton next year, visiting exciting destinations across Europe. From two-night mini cruises taking in the popular St Peter Port, to 12 nights exploring the Baltics or 14 nights exploring the best beaches in the western Mediterranean, the biggest ever season sailing from Southampton offers something for every holidaymaker.
TRAVEL
breakingtravelnews.com

Breaking Travel News investigates: Hart Shoreditch

There is a real chance Shoreditch might be fashionable again. For my generation, coming of age just after the turn of the millennium, the east London hotspot was the place to be – the Klaxons were riding high, everything was neon and the party never stopped. The era – mercilessly...
WORLD
breakingtravelnews.com

Nigeria added to red list for England arrivals

Nigeria has been added to the UK travel red list as efforts to contain the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 gather pace. The change means UK and Irish citizens and residents arriving from Nigeria must isolate in a government-approved managed quarantine facility for ten days on arrival. They...
LIFESTYLE
SKIFT

Tourism Fiji’s Shameless New Campaign Is a Reminder for Marketers Everywhere

Here's to hoping we don't see another one of these anytime soon. Host communities everywhere, irrespective of the destination's income level or racial makeup, are the face and the raison d'être of this global tourism industry — and they deserve better. What happens when an all-white leadership team — tourism...
WORLD
breakingtravelnews.com

Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort opens in Colombia

Nestled in the heart of the idyllic white-sand beaches on the island of Barú, Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort has officially opened its doors. As the third and most recent project from Accor’s luxury brand, Sofitel, in Colombia, the resort is the country’s first luxury beach destination. “We are very...
WORLD
breakingtravelnews.com

UNWTO calls for end to blanket border closures

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has called out against the introduction of blanket restrictions on travel, as witnessed in recent days. This call echoes the concerns raised by UNWTO members during the UNWTO general assembly, held this week in Spain. Countries from all global regions expressed their solidarity...
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE

