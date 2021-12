All three local high school boy’s teams won on the opening day of the Milltown Basketball Classic at Catawba Ridge High. Nation Ford, Fort Mill and Catawba Ridge all came away with wins and set up semi-final games on Tuesday. In the semi-finals, Nation Ford will take on Riverside, who beat Spartanburg 58-54, in the first match-up at 7:30 p.m. followed by Fort Mill and Catawba Ridge in the second semi-final at 8:45 p.m. With both Fort Mill and Catawba Ridge winning, it guarantees at least one Fort Mill based school will make it to the finals of the boy’s bracket. All boy’s games will be played at Catawba Ridge.

FORT MILL, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO