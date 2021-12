Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they break down Tuesday night’s win by the Portland Trail Blazers over the Denver Nuggets - their 9th win in a row at home. While much of the first half was back and forth, Portland used an 18-3 run to close the first half and create the first real separation of the game and that proved to be enough despite the remaining Nuggets (Nikola Jokic was a late scratch) proving game and competitive, they just didn’t have the playmaking/ball handling/creation elements necessary with their top three playmakers and creators on the shelf with injuries.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO