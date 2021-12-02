Christine Flowers: This creepy little elf doesn’t celebrate my holiday

I’ve never been someone who gets homesick, but the prospect of going home in a few days is one of the few things keeping me going. It has been a stressful semester to say the least, and it’s been around three months since I’ve cooked in my beloved kitchen, gone for a run in my neighborhood, or showered without shoes. I’m looking forward to seeing my family and friends, and, of course, consuming enormous amounts of food. But despite my excitement, I’ve been having some Thanksgiving break-induced anxiety. Just thinking about it stresses me out. It’s a bit trivial, but I feel like I’m under a time crunch trying to fit so many things into just a few days. Will I have time to see all my friends, spend time with family, and get my work done? I would like to just go with the flow for a few days, but I can’t help but plan everything out. I feel this need to maximize my days off, or it won’t have been worth the effort of going home.

