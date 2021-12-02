edit pool stucks on loading in console

Rust Console Edition has today launched update 1.20 on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Today’s update is quite beefy bringing quite a bit to the game unlike most patches for games. Headling this update are a new tech tree, 3KM maps, gestures, and a whole lot more. If you’ve been waiting for a good moment to return after an extended break, now will be the perfect chance. From here, it’ll be interesting to see where the developers will go next, but only time will tell on that front. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Rust Console Edition in its 1.20 update!
