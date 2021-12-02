ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. dollar drifts higher; traders eye non-farm payrolls

By Gertrude Chavez-dreyfuss
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Thursday in choppy trading as risk appetite improved with higher U.S. stocks, although investors remained worried about the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant and the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve will taper its asset purchases.

The U.S. currency's moves were limited though, as investors looked ahead to Friday's non-farm payrolls report for November.

"A really strong payrolls report as we're projecting could be another element to re-asserting the dollar," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Wall Street economists have estimated the U.S. economy created 550,000 new jobs last month, a Reuters poll showed.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, rose 0.1% to 96.131 .

The index dropped last week after news of Omicron first emerged, although it remains close to a 16-month high of 96.938 hit last month.

On Thursday, the United States recorded its second case of the Omicron variant, but that has had muted impact on stocks and other risk assets.

"Anecdotal evidence seems to suggest that it may not be as severe as many people feared," said TD's Issa.

"If there's anything to take away from all of these is that the impact of the virus' successive waves tends to be less and less the longer it goes. Yes, it's still a risk, but vaccine makers are able to adjust to address it," he added.

The United States and Germany joined countries around the globe planning stricter COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday. read more

The dollar rose 0.4% versus the yen to 113.155 .

The greenback earlier gained after U.S. data showing initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 28,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 for the week ended Nov. 27, lower than the forecast of 240,000. read more

Sterling, meanwhile, rose 0.2% to $1.3298 , while the euro slipped 0.2% to $1.1294 .

Scotiabank, in a research note, highlighted the euro's allure as "a semi-haven currency." Since the Omicron story broke last week, the euro has gained 0.9% versus the dollar.

However, Scotia expects the euro to weaken toward the $1.10/11 zone given weak near-term economic and rates fundamentals, although virus uncertainty should keep it in a $1.12-$1.14 range for now.

Currency volatility trackers remain at multi-month highs, suggesting big moves could still be in store, analysts noted.

Traders are also awaiting clarity on how quickly the Fed will taper its asset purchases, as central banks around the world grapple with how to unwind stimulus amid soaring inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated in testimony to Congress on Wednesday that he and fellow policymakers will consider swifter action at their Dec. 14-15 meeting. read more

Several Fed officials - Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly - on Thursday echoed Powell's comments.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Iain Withers in London; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Nick Macfie, Andrea Ricci and Dan Grebler

Shore News Network

Stocks stumble, yields choppy after U.S. jobs report as Omicron looms

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – Global stock markets faltered on Friday, while benchmark bond yields gave up earlier gains after data showed U.S. job growth slowed considerably in November and markets stayed volatile as investors assess implications from the new Omicron coronavirus variant. After opening higher, Wall Street’s main indexes quickly...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Nasdaq falls nearly 2% as US stocks battered by Omicron volatility

US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap tech shares that were battered by the Omicron volatility. The disappointing November jobs report added an additional layer of uncertainty. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.355% from Thursday's 1.447% rate. US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap technology shares that were battered...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Wall Street's 'fear index' shoots to highest level since January as S&P 500 skids lower, Nasdaq sinks toward correction

A measure of implied volatility on Wall Street on Friday touched the highest level since late January as the S&P 500 index headed toward its second consecutive weekly loss. The CBOE Volatility Index jumped by about 24% Friday, trading around 34.6, which would mark the highest level for the index since Jan. 27, according to FactSet data. The index, also known as the VIX, for its ticker symbol, has become well known as Wall Street's "fear index," since it was created in the early 1990s. The VIX itself, which uses S&P 500 options to measure trader expectations for...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
Reuters

Gold rises 1% as virus jitters, lower yields lift demand

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose nearly 1% on Friday as uncertainty sparked by the Omicron coronavirus variant and a dip in U.S. Treasury yields boosted the safe-haven metal's appeal. Spot gold was up 0.9% at $1,785.29 per ounce by 03:12 p.m. ET (2012 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

TREASURIES-Benchmark 10-year yield slides below 1.4% on safe-haven bid

(Updates yields, adds upcoming auctions, analyst comments) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Friday in choppy trading, with the 10-year yield dropping below 1.4% for the first time since September as a risk-off sentiment took hold in markets, sending Wall Street lower. The benchmark 10-year yield fell to its lowest level since Sept. 23 at 1.335%. It was last down 8.9 basis points at 1.3598%. Yields move inversely to prices. The 30-year yield dropped to its lowest since Jan. 5 at 1.667%. It was last 8.4 basis points lower at 1.6837%. The two-year yield, which reflects short-term interest rate expectations, was last down 2.8 basis points at 0.5913%. Wall Street ended lower with uncertainty over the Omicron coronavirus variant one of the factors weighing on the market. "There definitely is a broader risk-off tone. Stocks are going down led by high-beta names," said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. Analysts also pointed to low liquidity and recent volatility-spurred repositioning in Treasuries that may have exacerbated moves. Yields rose earlier in the session after the market digested closely watched jobs data that showed employment increased far less than anticipated in November, but was unlikely to be a game changer for the Federal Reserve. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 210,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2%, the lowest since February 2020, from 4.6% in October, the U.S. Labor Department reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls advancing by 550,000 jobs. "On the surface, the numbers came in disappointing because they did not match expectations, but it was not a weak report," said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Investments. As for the Fed's plans to begin tapering its bond purchases, Flanagan said the report might allow the central bank to delay increasing the pace of the taper until January. "Perhaps this gives the Fed a little bit of a breathing room, but it doesn't change the overall calculus. They will speed up the taper programs and more than likely raise rates in the second half of next year," he said. The closely watched gap between two-year and 10-year note yields narrowed to 74.40 basis points, the lowest since December 2020. It was last about 6 basis points flatter at 76.80 basis points. The five-year note and 30-year bond yield curve was about a basis point flatter at 54.40 basis points. The yield on the 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) hit an all-time-low close of -0.597%, according to Tradeweb. Other data on Friday showed U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly rose in November, hitting a record high as businesses boosted hiring. But there was little sign that supply constraints were easing and prices remained high. Looking ahead to next week, the U.S. Treasury will auction $54 billion of three-year notes, $36 billion of 10-year notes, and $22 billion of 30-year bonds. "It's not going to be like this race to get supply so much as it's going to be a risk-management process in terms of making sure you don't get caught the wrong way as the market swings around," Simons said, regarding the upcoming auctions. December 3 Friday 4:04PM New York / 2104 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000 Six-month bills 0.095 0.0964 0.002 Two-year note 99-210/256 0.5913 -0.028 Three-year note 99-178/256 0.8551 -0.040 Five-year note 100-140/256 1.1368 -0.073 Seven-year note 101-72/256 1.3074 -0.085 10-year note 100-36/256 1.3598 -0.089 20-year bond 103-196/256 1.7749 -0.078 30-year bond 104-124/256 1.6837 -0.084 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.50 1.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -14.25 1.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Dan Grebler and Sandra Maler)
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold heads for weekly fall as Fed officials strike hawkish tone

BENGALURU (Dec 3): Gold prices rose on Friday but a more hawkish stance of US Federal Reserve officials on stimulus tapering and interest rate rises put the metal on course for a third straight weekly drop. Spot gold rose 0.2% to US$1,772.41 per ounce by 0439 GMT, after hitting its...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD plunges to new YTD lows around 0.7005, bears target 0.7000

The AUD/USD declines sharply amid a not-so-bad US Nonfarm Payrolls report. Downbear market sentiment hurts the prospect of risk-sensitive currencies in the FX market, the AUD weakens. In the weekly chart, the AUD/USD broke under the 100 and the 200-week SMA’s, AUD bears eye 0.6776. During the New York session,...
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

7 Japan Stocks to Buy as U.S. Dollar Inflation Soars Higher

When history looks back at the impact of the novel coronavirus, the most apt description of this era will be “surreal.” During the early days of the crisis, major metropolitan areas from Los Angeles to New York fell deafeningly silent. But the economy also suffered its fair share of unprecedented circumstances, one of which is leading to an intriguing case for Japan stocks to buy.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for some investors

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Some investors are preparing for a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve by buying the cyclical, economically-sensitive names they gravitated to earlier this year, as expectations grow that the central bank is zeroing in on fighting inflation. The gap between growth stocks and their value-focused counterparts,...
STOCKS
KTEN.com

What Analysts Forecast for Gold Prices

Originally Posted On: https://investingin.gold/what-analysts-forecast-for-gold-prices-in-2017/. After an amazing year in 2016, we take a look at the analysts’ gold price prediction for 2017. There is mixed reactions on the gold price forecast for 2017. Some analysts argue that with many of 2016 conditions still at force, the gold market is sustainable. However, many analysts believe that this increase could be limited due to increase in interest rates in the U.S.A.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
BUSINESS
knoxvilletimes.com

US stocks down 2nd week in row on Federal Reserve Rate hike, Omicron fears

New York [US], December 4 (ANI/Sputnik): US stocks tumbled for a second week in a row, roiled by fears of an imminent rate hike by the Federal Reserve and the possibility of another round of global economic turmoil from potential measures to address the coronavirus Omicron variant. The Labor Department...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
STOCKS
Reuters

Bitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1 bln worth liquidated

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bitcoin shed a fifth of its value on Saturday as a combination of profit-taking and macro-economic concerns triggered nearly a billion dollars worth of selling across cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin was 12% down at 0920 GMT at $47,495. It fell as low as $41,967.5 during the session, taking...
STOCKS
