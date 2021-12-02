ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla launches electric quad bike in U.S. for kids

 3 days ago
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has launched an electric quad bike for kids in the United States for $1,900, two years after the electric-car maker introduced the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) along with its pickup vehicle Cybertruck.

The four-wheel ATV - "Cyberquad for Kids" - is inspired by the Cybertruck model and will begin shipping in 2-4 weeks, according to the company website.

The bike, however, cannot be shipped to Hawaii, Alaska or Puerto Rico, Tesla said.

Musk had tweeted in 2019 that an electric ATV will arrive as an option for Tesla's much-anticipated and yet-to-be-launched Cybertruck, whose production has been facing challenges due to supply chain problems.

From launching an agave-based liquor "Tesla Tequila" to a humanoid robot prototype "Tesla Bot," the company has come up with multiple quirky products in the past.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

