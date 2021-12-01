Bake your latkes this Hanukkah. You won’t regret it.

Stuffed acorn squash with panko-crusted crab makes for a delicious Thanksgiving side dish. "An acorn squash filled with ‘stuffing,’ this dish is quintessential fall. In fact, this dish is high in protein and gluten-free, thanks to the cheesy, gluten-free panko-crusted crab, and perfect for guests or family members who may follow a specialized diet," says Rima Kleiner MS, RD, a nutritionist and blogger at Dish on Fish (this recipe can also be found in the National Pescatarian Month E-Cookbook "Everyday Seafood Recipes: 65 Quick & Easy Dishes"). "And honestly, it doesn’t take much to complete this beautiful dish—maybe some leafy greens and a glass of white wine."
Comments / 0