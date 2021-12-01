ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Bake your latkes this Hanukkah. You won’t regret it.

stljewishlight.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone loves potato latkes, but no one likes the mess of frying them or the guilt associated with eating them. These latkes are baked in the oven and easily won over my kids. You do need to watch them so they don’t burn; they were done at different times...

stljewishlight.org

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

We think you’ll love this Hanukkah recipe a whole latke!

Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday that is celebrated for eight days and nights, often in December. It remembers a story about a very important temple that had only enough oil to burn a menorah (a special lamp) for one night, but the oil lasted for eight nights instead. That said, oil plays a very important role in this holiday’s history, so families that celebrate Hanukkah fry foods such as latkes in lots of oil.
FOOD & DRINKS
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Latke Recipes For Both Hanukkah & Thanksgiving

Shifra Klein, Editor-in-Chief of Fleishigs Magazine. Recipe by: Shifra Klein, Editor-in-Chief of Fleishigs Magazine @fleishigsmag. 1. Peel and grate potatoes and onion, then squeeze absolutely dry with paper towels or a kitchen towel. 2. Whisk egg, kosher salt, pinch of freshly ground black pepper and all-purpose flour. Add grated potatoes...
RECIPES
SFGate

Continue the holiday feasting with Hanukkah's potato latkes

From turkey and cranberry sauce straight to potato pancakes in one weekend. Not bad!. Hanukkah this year begins Sunday night, Nov. 28, so those who celebrate can move right into the holiday while still contemplating Thanksgiving leftovers. Potato pancakes, or latkes, are the food most traditionally associated with Hanukkah. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

Thanksgiving side dish: Stuffed acorn squash with crab

Stuffed acorn squash with panko-crusted crab makes for a delicious Thanksgiving side dish. "An acorn squash filled with ‘stuffing,’ this dish is quintessential fall. In fact, this dish is high in protein and gluten-free, thanks to the cheesy, gluten-free panko-crusted crab, and perfect for guests or family members who may follow a specialized diet," says Rima Kleiner MS, RD, a nutritionist and blogger at Dish on Fish (this recipe can also be found in the National Pescatarian Month E-Cookbook "Everyday Seafood Recipes: 65 Quick & Easy Dishes"). "And honestly, it doesn’t take much to complete this beautiful dish—maybe some leafy greens and a glass of white wine."
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Daily Beast

Bail on Bubbe’s Latkes This Hanukkah and Try This Recipe

The Jewish festival of Hanukkah is synonymous with many things nonedible: the menorah, spinning dreidels, the number eight, iconic folk songs, unusually long-burning oil, and, of course, the rededication of the Second Temple at Jerusalem during the Maccabean uprising against a Hellenistic empire. But for many Jews, it’s all about...
FOOD & DRINKS
Wide Open Eats

15 Delectable Latke Toppings for a Hanukkah Feast

Latkes are the beloved food of Hanukkah, the delicious dish that I look forward to all year round. Essentially a fried potato pancake, this Jewish holiday specialty is a combo of potatoes and eggs, with add-ins depending on the latke recipe. Although latkes are crispy and delectable on their own, one of the best parts of a latke dinner is the assortment of toppings that comes along with it. Here are 15 of the most delicious latke toppings for Chanukah dinner!
FOOD & DRINKS
Lifehacker

Don't Overthink Your Latkes

Fact: people love latkes. I wish I was one of them. Fried potatoes should be a slam dunk, but most of my Chanukah memories involve skipping the latkes for the applesauce they were served with. As an adult, I see latkes less as the headliner and more as the stage....
RECIPES
WISN

Celebrating Hanukkah: How to make potato latkes

FOX POINT, Wis. — Sunday begins the Jewish holiday season of Hanukkah. Along with lighting the menorah, many Jewish families will be eating latkes. Friendship Circle is Milwaukee's largest kosher kitchen. Chava Edelman of Shul Bayside shared her latke recipe with WISN 12. The latke is a crispy, creamy fried...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah#Baked Potato#Food Processor#Sunflower Oil#Hot Oil#Food Drink#Faces Media
americastestkitchen.com

For Crispy, Splatter-Free Latkes, Use Your Oven

Kids: Fear not! This Hanukkah, you can make latkes that rival the fried ones. When I was a kid, I was always my mom’s second-in-command in the kitchen: stirring a bubbling pot of soup, rolling out pizza dough, standing guard over the stand mixer so that I got first dibs on licking the bowl (it’s a tough job, but someone’s gotta do it!). But the one task I steered clear of? Frying latkes. The splattering oil was just too scary, so I relinquished frying duty to my mom.
RECIPES
foxla.com

A new twist on Hanukkah latkes with Chef Brad Kent

Here's a recipe for potato pancakes from Brad Kent of the new restaurant - Bagel+Slice. You can check them out this Sunday at their pop up in front of the restaurant - still under construction but opening soon -- at 4751 York Blvd in Highland Park. Ingredients: 1 pound russet potatoes, (about 2 each) washed, shredded skin-on 1/2 of a medium brown onion, peeled, shredded 1 whole egg, beaten 1/2 cup matzo meal or 1/3 c gluten-free flour 1/2 teaspoon baking powder 1/2 Tablespoon Kosher salt 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper Olive oil and neutral vegetable oil for frying Method: 1. Place shredded potatoes in tea towel and squeeze water from potatoes into a bowl. Do NOT discard this liquid 2. Beat the egg and add in the shredded onion, salt and pepper\ 3. Add the squeezed shredded potatoes to the egg mixture and top with the matzo meal or gluten free flour and baking powder 4. Gently pour the water off the top of the reserved potato water into the drain and add back all of the remaining white potato starch to the latke base 5. Mix the latke ingredients well with hands and add additional matzoh meal or gluten free flour if needed. 6. Preheat 50% olive oil and 50% vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat 7. Spoon 2-4 Tbsp. of latke mix to the oil and allow to pan fry until golden on one side. Flip to brown on opposite side. 8. Remove from oil and drain on paper towels 9. Serve hot Traditional garnish is sour cream and apple sauce. A new serving suggestion is the “Bagel+Slice way” with a fried egg and hot sauce on a toasted bagel.
RECIPES
FanSided

Updated latkes recipes make Hanukkah celebrations even more magical

During the eight nights of Hanukkah, latkes fill the table. While grandma might have her tried and true recipe, updated latkes recipes could make the traditional Jewish holiday food a bigger celebration. Like many holiday celebrations, food is often the center of the event. As many chefs and food personalities...
RECIPES
People

Melissa Clark Shares 5 Different Ways to Make Latkes for Hanukkah

Hanukkah is in full swing and there's nothing more delicious to celebrate with than a hot and crispy latke. You likely have a go-to family recipe, but why not switch it up a little? PEOPLE enlisted the help of Melissa Clark, author of the upcoming Dinner in One cookbook, to offer delicious spins on the traditional Jewish dish.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
insider.com

7 latke hacks that will take them to the next level this Hanukkah

Since they're so beloved, people tend to overlook how time consuming it can be to cook them. Latke cooking hacks, like using pre-shredded potatoes or using a blender, will save you time. Latkes, or simply potato pancakes, are a delicious, crispy treat served with sour cream and applesauce, but there...
FOOD & DRINKS
myrtlebeachonline.com

Baked latkes? Here’s a healthier take on the Hanukkah classic

Kansas-based Linda Salvay and her family celebrate Hanukkah with this modern twist on potato latkes. We spoke with her back in 2017 about Hanukkah traditions, and her recipe for sweet potato latkes that are healthier than their deep-fried alternative. Q: What does Hanukkah mean to you, and how will your...
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Joy Bauer makes sheet-pan latkes for Hanukkah

Happy Hanukkah! Today, I'm sharing a totally lit latke recipe that will save you oodles of oil and time spent in the kitchen: sheet-pan sweet potato latkes. And if you're all about the toppings like I am (pass the sour cream and applesauce!), I've created two scrumptious spins on the classics: barbecue applesauce and chipotle sour cream. I recommend trying both, but, as I always say, "You're the boss of your sauce!" Wishing you health, peace and a whole latke love this holiday!
FOOD & DRINKS
miabites.com

Hanukkah Latkes: Chef Michelle Bernstein's Favorite Recipe

Hanukkah begins on Sunday ,November 28th and this is a favorite recipe from James Beard Award-winning chef, Michelle Bernstein. 6 scallions, including tender green parts, thinly sliced. 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour. 1 teaspoon salt. 1⁄2 cup vegetable oil, plus more if needed. Applesauce and sour cream for serving. For the...
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

This Unexpected Ingredient Will Keep Your Latkes From Burning

Latkes, or potato pancakes, are a staple of the Hanukkah season, as families everywhere gather to light the menorah, celebrate, and enjoy traditional treats together. But the delicious food can be hard to master, and an improperly fried latke can really mess up the holiday. No one likes a soggy latke, or a burnt one. Luckily, we found the best hack to use while cooking latkes — and you won’t believe how useful a carrot can be!
FOOD & DRINKS
Lexington Herald-Leader

Chicken schnitzel recipe is perfect for Hanukkah

It wouldn’t be Hanukkah without fried foods like potato pancakes (latkes), jelly doughnuts (sufganiyot) and chicken schnitzel. These foods are prepared and eaten throughout the holiday to celebrate the Jewish victory over a tyrant king and the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem. As the legend goes, a small quantity of oil to light the Temple’s menorah miraculously lasted eight days.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy