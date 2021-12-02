Listen tonight: At home with the Alcotts

Song: “Midnight Moonlight” (Old & In the Way cover) In Their Words: “I used to play ‘Midnight Moonlight’ with Billy Scott Wilson. Billy was a deeply-loved surfer, musician, and sometimes resident (after the Woolsey fires) of the Malibu First Point scene. He was famous for ALWAYS having his 1940s Martin in hand, usually no shirt, always playing. The last time we ever played together was a late August night when we both were sleeping in the lot. The last song we picked was ‘Midnight Moonlight.’ Afterwards he walked back to his van with his arms out exclaiming, ‘IT’S THE LAST FULL MOON OF THE SUMMER!’ It really was one of those especially beautiful summer nights on the LA coast and I will always think of my friend Billy when we play this song.” — Clay Finch, Mapache.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO