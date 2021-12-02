ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Omicron and delta spell return of unpopular restrictions

By LORI HINNANT - Associated Press
perutribune.com
 3 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Greeks who are over age 60 and refuse coronavirus vaccinations could be...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
perutribune.com

WHO says measures against delta work for omicron variant too

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — World Health Organization officials in the Western Pacific say border closures adopted by some countries may buy time to deal with the omicron coronavirus variant, but measures put in place and experience gained in dealing with the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Portland Tribune

So long delta, hello omicron

New COVID-19 variant, which Oregon has so far avoided, alters state pandemic planning. COVID-19'S new omicron variant raises concerns just as Oregon hit two key markers in its recovery from the deadly delta variant that swept through the state last summer. New infections have fallen under 100 per 100,000 people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whvoradio.com

‘Omicron’ Not In Kentucky, But ‘Delta’ Spiking Again

The widely-discussed “Omicron” variant of COVID-19 hasn’t made its way to Kentucky. At least, not yet. But during Thursday’s “Team Kentucky” update, Governor Andy Beshear and State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack issued slight concerns about current trends with the already-existing “Delta” variant — as testing positivity has bounced up north of 8%, and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are up 11%.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Omicron#Pensions#Politicians#Greeks#Ap
iheart.com

WATCH: Is THIS the worst Hillary Clinton scandal yet?

On "The Glenn Beck Program," Bill O'Reilly told Glenn that it's now a proven fact that the Hillary Clinton campaign "concocted and financed the bogus Russian collusion story." Glenn said this particular Clinton scandal is the "big one." So then, why is this getting so little coverage?. "We're living in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with investigators looking into the January 6th insurrection. His decision comes after Trump ally Steve Bannon was indicted for dodging investigators. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Juanita Tolliver to discuss the probe.Dec. 1, 2021.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Russia Has Deployed Its First Terminator Tanks

Russia has deployed its first regular unit of Terminator combat support tanks. The first Terminator company – equipped with nine BMPT-72s – was assigned to the 90th Guards Tank Division, which is stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas of the Urals region in Central Russia, according to Russian news agency TASS.
MILITARY
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
LAW
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Sotomayor saw she couldn’t sway her colleagues. So she talked to us instead.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, now the anchor of the Supreme Court’s dwindling left flank, cut to the heart of the matter with her first question in Wednesday’s oral argument over Mississippi’s abortion law, which forbids the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. As she noted, the legislators who drafted and passed the law did so with the explicit hope that the court’s new conservative supermajority — solidified during the Trump administration — would use it as a vehicle for overruling Roe v. Wade. If her new colleagues seize that opportunity, she asked, “will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?”
CONGRESS & COURTS
theaviationgeekclub.com

The F-105 Vice Wing Commander that was court-martialed for having protected one of its pilots that erroneously strafed a Russian ship while attacking NVA AAA

As 388th TFW Vice Commander Col Jack Broughton put it, ‘I had been shot down by our own people’. To avoid the possible entrance of Chinese or Soviet forces into the Vietnam War, Washington tightly controlled these bombing operations. Limitations imposed included no bombing in the “sanctuaries” around Hanoi (the capital of North Vietnam), Haiphong (North Vietnam’s main port), and a buffer zone along the Chinese border. Moreover, many types of targets remained off limits early in the campaign, including enemy airfields, surface-to-air missile (SAM) sites and petroleum facilities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy