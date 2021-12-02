ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Wednesday Sports in Brief

By The Associated Press
perutribune.com
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball plunged into...

Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Son of ex-Yankees ace is close to making big-league debut

The Associated Press reports the Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Clemens, an infielder, hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.
MLB
FanSided

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Freddie Freeman News

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
MLB
The Spun

Carlos Correa Makes Official Decision On Qualifying Offer

Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Report: The Braves doubled a Marlins bid for a priority Free Agent

As MLB Trade Rumors reported it, the Braves coughed up a lot of money for one of the only viable options at catcher on the free-agent market:. According to their sources, the Marlins were in on new Braves catcher Manny Pina before the Braves doubled the money Miami offered:. Pina...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Max Scherzer blames Dodgers for dead arm in playoffs

Newly-signed New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer spent half of a season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after arriving there via trade at the deadline. Seen as a great fit at the time of the trade, it turns out that things weren’t actually so rosy between Scherzer and the Dodgers. In fact, Scherzer blames the Dodgers for his bad postseason experience.
MLB
FanSided

Why Dodgers couldn’t hang on to Corey Seager revealed

The Dodgers lost Corey Seager to a monster free-agent deal with the Rangers and one of the deciding factors as to why he left LA has come to light. On Monday, the Texas Rangers signed former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Corey Seager to a massive 10-year/$325 million contract. The front office and fans alike are sort of reeling and scratching their heads as to why/how they could lose out on Seager to the Rangers with Los Angeles being the second-largest market in the sport.
MLB
cbslocal.com

Twins Legends Kaat, Oliva Among 6 Baseball Greats Elected To Hall Of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Twins teammates Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva were among the six men elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, and they’re the only living new members this year. Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off...
MLB

