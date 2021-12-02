Wednesday Sports in Brief

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
The New York Yankee family was saddened to learn of the passing of ex-Yankee manager Bill Virdon. Virdon was manager of the Yankees during 1974 and 1975 before being replaced in 1975 my the new manager Billy Martin. In 1974 he won 89 games for the Yankees. However, Virdon’s claim...
The Associated Press reports the Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Clemens, an infielder, hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.
Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe was unable to win his first career Gold Glove Award on Sunday night. Renfroe was named one of three finalists for the award among all American League right fielders late last month alongside Houston’s Kyle Tucker, but the honors on Sunday instead fell to Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo.
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
As MLB Trade Rumors reported it, the Braves coughed up a lot of money for one of the only viable options at catcher on the free-agent market:. According to their sources, the Marlins were in on new Braves catcher Manny Pina before the Braves doubled the money Miami offered:. Pina...
Newly-signed New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer spent half of a season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after arriving there via trade at the deadline. Seen as a great fit at the time of the trade, it turns out that things weren’t actually so rosy between Scherzer and the Dodgers. In fact, Scherzer blames the Dodgers for his bad postseason experience.
The Dodgers lost Corey Seager to a monster free-agent deal with the Rangers and one of the deciding factors as to why he left LA has come to light. On Monday, the Texas Rangers signed former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Corey Seager to a massive 10-year/$325 million contract. The front office and fans alike are sort of reeling and scratching their heads as to why/how they could lose out on Seager to the Rangers with Los Angeles being the second-largest market in the sport.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Twins teammates Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva were among the six men elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, and they’re the only living new members this year. Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off...
