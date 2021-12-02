ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rookie Elijah Mitchell becomes pleasant surprise for 49ers

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Mitchell has been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises this season. Whether it’s going...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Daily Iberian

Mitchell plays through pain in rookie season with 49ers

Elijah Mitchell plays through the pain. The former Erath High and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns star has dealt with four notable injuries during his rookie season in the NFL, including needing surgery this past week for a fractured finger suffered Monday. Yet, the San Francisco 49ers running back is only listed...
NFL
State
Louisiana State
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers vs. Seahawks bumped from prime time; Elijah Mitchell iffy to play vs. Vikings

Two seasons after their winner-take-all battle for the NFC West title was moved to a Sunday night, the 49ers and Seahawks have been bumped from prime time because both teams’ chances of winning the division are comically slim. San Francisco (5-5) and Seattle (3-7), scheduled to play on “Sunday Night...
NFL
NESN

Elijah Mitchell inactive for Week 11 against the Jaguars

Elijah Mitchell is inactive for the 49ers Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mitchell is dealing with a broken finger and a rib injury. It’s not surprising that Mitchell is out, considering Coach Kyle Shanahan was non-committal about Mitchell’s status leading up to the game this week. In addition, Mitchell was unable to participate in practice this week, aside from some light running. This season, Mitchell leads the team with 560 rushing yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 80 yards per game. JaMycal Hasty is also inactive for Sunday’s game, so it looks like Jeff Wilson will be filling the void. The 49ers rank 18th in the NFL with 1,061 total rushing yards.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers will be without rookie RB Mitchell against Jaguars

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell has officially been ruled out for the 49ers on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mitchell carried the ball a career-high 27 times Monday in the 49ers' win over the Los Angeles Rams. He ran for 91 yards, but now has a fractured finger. The sixth-round draft pick has exceeded expectations this season, taking over as the 49ers' starting running back. He's one of a small handful of 49ers rookies who have contributed this season.
NFL
Marin Independent Journal

49ers on Friday: Elijah Mitchell could face Vikings with pin in broken finger

Running back Elijah Mitchell practiced in a blue jersey all week, which serves as a warning that he is not to be touched during practice. That could change Sunday when the 49ers host the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium, where it’s possible the team’s leading rusher could be available after missing just one game following surgery to insert a pin in a broken finger.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Ap#Pro Football Focus
SF

Updates on Elijah Mitchell, Dee Ford and Others Ahead of #MINvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers could see the return of running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ for Sunday's NFC showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. The ball carrier was limited during the week of practices and showed encouraging signs in his recovery from a finger surgery a week ago. However, San Francisco will be monitoring his progress over the weekend before giving Mitchell the green light in advance of Sunday.
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers could have Dre Greenlaw, Dee Ford on Sunday; Elijah Mitchell returns to practice

The 49ers’ resurgent defense should have reinforcements Sunday when San Francisco faces the Vikings’ seventh-ranked offense. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was optimistic Wednesday that inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin) and pass rusher Dee Ford (back) would return from extended absences to play against Minnesota. Greenlaw, whose practice window was opened last week, has been sidelined since he underwent surgery after the season opener. Ford, who will return to practice Thursday, has missed the past four games due to a flareup of his ongoing back issues.
NFL
KGO

San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell set to play vs. Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ersrunning backElijah Mitchell active for Sunday's game against the visitingMinnesota Vikings, less than two weeks after undergoing surgery for a fractured finger. Mitchell, who had been listed as questionable with a finger and rib injury, underwent surgery on the finger Nov. 16. He suffered a rib injury against...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ninernoise.com

49ers vs. Vikings: Elijah Mitchell, Dre Greenlaw active for Week 12

The 49ers are receiving a couple of reinforcements for Week 12 versus the Vikings with Dre Greenlaw and Elijah Mitchell coming back from injuries. It might seem like a foreign concept for San Francisco 49ers fans, especially after what’s happened in recent years. But the Niners are actually getting somewhat...
NFL
NBC Sports

Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel lead 49ers to 34-26 win over Vikings

Sunday was a disaster for the Vikings. They lost star running back Dalvin Cook, who was carted off with a shoulder injury; quarterback Kirk Cousins lined up under right guard before a crucial fourth-down play on the goal line, forcing the Vikings to take a timeout before an incompletion; and they lost to a team they are competing with for a playoff berth.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Elijah Mitchell finally finds end zone for 49ers

It was a second-half avalanche early in the third quarter for the 49ers. They got a touchdown to go ahead 21-14 over the Vikings, then one play later Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tossed a bad interception to 49ers LB Azeez Al-Shaair that set up the 49ers at the Minnesota 3. Running back Elijah Mitchell punched it in on first down to put the 49ers up two touchdowns. Mitchell is up to 82 yards on 15 carries, and the rushing score is the rookie’s first since Week 8 at Chicago.
NFL

