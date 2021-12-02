ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Part of HACO Industries Kasarani Facility Now Powered by Solar Power

By Kenn Abuya
techweez.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHACO Industries Kenya Limited has revealed that part of the operations at its facility in Kasarani, Nairobi is now powered by solar PV technology. The development will reportedly help cut energy costs and save the environment. The 240 kWp solar PV system will replace approximately 40% of the facility’s...

techweez.com

Comments / 0

CNN

Thousands of Americans will still be without power and heat this winter despite call for utility companies to prevent shutoffs

Detroit (CNN) — As Michael Lundy cradles her newborn son, she's mentally preparing to pack up and leave her Detroit home again. She just got a shutoff notice from the power company, owes more than $2,400 and her debt has grown throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. And she's been trying to stay afloat after being out of work while also taking care of her 11-year-old daughter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Image: Tiny crystal of power as basis for solar cell

This crystal of iron pyrite, just four hundredths of a millimeter in size, could function as the light absorbing layer of a tiny solar cell—potentially a promising future source of power on the moon. Working with Estonia's Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), ESA has studied the production of sandpaper-like rolls...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Hybrid System#Energy Storage#Premier Solar Solutions#Kenyan#Home Care#The Plastics Factory#The Cosmetics Factory#C I
pv-magazine.com

Your next package delivery could be solar powered

MiaSolé, Solar Cloths, and Renault have teamed up to release a “shatterproof” 300 watt solar panel to be attached to the wind deflector of Renault trucks. The solar panel’s purpose is to help the vehicle run electric items while the truck is turned off. The panel can reduce or eliminate fossil-burning engine idling, thus reducing emissions.
INDUSTRY
txktoday.com

Local Power Company Prepares Customers For Higher Bills Coming This Winter

In a Facebook statement issued by Mark A. Boyd, the General Manger of Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative, Inc. on Tuesday, he warned customers about higher bills expected for customers this winter as rising wholesale power costs continue to rise. “Higher power costs and winter usage is the worst combination we can...
BOWIE, TX
WRDW-TV

Amazon plans Burke County solar farm to help power its facilities

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County solar farm is among 18 new utility-scale wind and solar energy projects worldwide that Amazon announced this week to help power its offices and facilities like fulfillment centers. Amazon says it’s now has 274 renewable energy projects globally and is on a path...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
TheConversationAU

There's an enormous geothermal pool under the Latrobe Valley that can give us cheap, clean energy

About 650 metres beneath the Latrobe Valley, the heart of Victoria’s coal country, lies a little-known, naturally hot 65℃ pool of water in an enormous aquifer. This aquifer is a source of geothermal energy – a renewable source of heat or electricity that is, so far, being used to heat an aquatic centre in the town of Traralgon. They chose it – over natural gas, coal-fired power or even emissions-free solar and wind – because geothermal energy is now the cheapest option for heating. The hot aquifer was first reported as long ago as 1962, when government geologist J.J. Jenkin noted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Gadgeteer

NTONPOWER Solar Rover 500 Power Station review

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no cost to you. Thank you! Learn more. REVIEW – As long-time (well, the past 4 years) readers may remember, in addition to my day job and my duties as a reviewer for The Gadgeteer, I am actively involved with the Boy Scouts. Recently, I added the position of Adult Troop Quartermaster to my long-term role as an Assistant Scoutmaster. One of the tasks that I currently working on the identification and acquisition of a solar power system for our troop trailer to be used to charge and maintain the safety radios that we use at various camping and volunteer events. The NTONPOWER Solar Rover 500 power station looks like a reasonable portable solution to topping off our radios while on-site in addition to the trailer-mounted solutions that we are currently evaluating. Let’s see if it makes the grade.
INDUSTRY
Street.Com

Look for Solar's Ability to Power Portfolios to Grow in Years Ahead

The cost of solar power has fallen 90% in the last decade, making solar the cheapest form of energy production per kilowatt-hour (kWh). This opens the gateway for solar power to expand significantly over the next decade, with the investment opportunity in the industry still early. No longer is there a cost/benefit trade-off between "green" renewable energy and energy produced by fossil fuels. Nonetheless, governments worldwide are still planning for subsidies and incentives to expand the use of solar to obtain mass adoption.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Is the Market Ready for these Solar and Hydrogen Powered Solutions?

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. With an expected 9.7% annual compound growth rate (CAGR), the global tonneau cover market is projected to reach $2119.3 million by 2026, earning $1,218.7 million in 2020. Tonneaus...
INDUSTRY
techweez.com

Kenya Commits to Fully Transition to Clean Cooking Technology by 2028

The Kenyan Government is working with clean cooking sector stakeholders to develop policy and structure for clean and sustainable cooking solutions to eliminate the dependence on biomass as primary fuel sources. The reliance on solid biomass has led to severe health complications amongst Kenyans and environmental degradation. Statistics show that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

New Transparent Aerogel “Sponge” Spikes The Solar Power Ball

It’s modular, it’s easily deployed, and it can generate industrial process heat at up to 1,300 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s the pitch for a new concentrating solar power system equipped with heat-trapping tiles in the form of a transparent, sponge-like aerogel. The ultimate aim is to scrub fossil energy from hard-to-decarbonize areas of the industrial sector. Now, where are all those people who thought concentrating solar power was a dead end?
INDUSTRY
nasrq.com

Large-Scale Solar Power Cost Plummets

A report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) describes a significant decrease in the cost of renewable energy sources compared to 2020, with solar leading the pack by a wide margin. The 10-year average adjusted costs of generation for a plant over its lifetime are 85 percent for utility-scale solar; 56 percent for onshore wind; 48 percent for offshore wind; and 68 percent for concentrated solar power. IRENA continues to see drops of between 7 percent and 16 percent in these categories this year. According to the same report, the 62 percent of new renewables added last year had lower costs than the cheapest fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
iheart.com

Ross County Commissioners Briefed on Another Solar Power Project

Another solar power project was introduced to the Ross County Commissioners in their Monday meeting. Bill Behling of Innergex Renewable Energy, based in Montreal, briefed the commissioners on their plans for a solar array that may cover 500 acres, mostly on the northeast corner of State Route 207 and Westfall Road.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
valparaiso.in.us

Valpo Looks to Solar Power for City Facilities

The City of Valparaiso is planning to install solar panels to assist powering several City facilities, saving the City more than $130,000 annually in electrical costs and simultaneously creating clean energy, according to Valparaiso City Services Director Steve Poulos. “We have had our sights on solar for years. Now that wattage for solar panels has increased over time, and prices have stabilized, solar makes financial and environmental sense for the City,” said Poulos.
VALPARAISO, IN
energy.gov

People Powered: Kaly Moore, Solar Construction Manager

Subscribe to iTunes Direct Current - An Energy.gov Podcast. Presenting "People Powered" Direct Current, a Department of Energy podcast, is proud to present People Powered, a new series on the real stories of the folks getting their paychecks in the energy sector. There are millions of good-paying jobs in clean energy, and you’ll get a chance to meet some of the people who have jumped into these fast-growing careers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Brentwood: Solar farm to power 10,000 homes is approved

A solar farm claimed to be able to power almost 10,000 homes in Essex has been given the go-ahead. Brentwood Borough Council's planning committee approved the proposals for the development just outside the town on Tuesday. Planning officers had said building the solar farm on greenbelt land was "unacceptable" and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

