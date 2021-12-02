ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FNE at Tbilisi IFF 2021: Brighton 4th

By Cathy Meils
Cover picture for the articleTBILISI: Brighton 4th, the third feature film by Levan Koguashvili, screens in the main competition of the 21st edition of the Tbilisi International Film Festival, which opened in an online format on 30 November 2020 and runs through 20 December. The films will be screened on the online platform Festival Scope...

filmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: Tbilisi Film Festival 2021 Announces Lineup

TBILISI: Nine titles have been selected for the Georgian Full-length Fictions Competition of the 22nd edition of the Tbilisi International Film Festival, which will take place in person 5 – 12 December 2021. Nine titles have also been selected for the Georgian Documentaries Competition, while the Georgian Shorts + Animation...
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

FNE Podcast: Guram Ghonghadze: Programme Coordinator of Tbilisi IFF

FNE's Georgian correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke to Guram Ghonghadze, programme coordinator of the Tbilisi International Film Festival, about the 22nd edition of the Tbilisi IFF in Georgia, which will take place in a physical format 5–12 December 2021, in compliance with the state regulations regarding the safety of participants. Guram talks about both the challenges and difficulties that the pandemic has created for the festival, as well as the programme and guests of this year’s event.
WORLD
filmneweurope.com

FNE at Tbilisi IFF 2021: What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?

TBILISI: The German/Georgian coproduction What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? by Alexander Koberidze screens in the main competition of the 21st edition of the Tbilisi International Film Festival, which opened in an online format on 30 November 2020 and runs through 20 December. The films will be screened on the online platform Festival Scope and will be free for the public.
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

FNE at Tallinn 2021: Dear Thomas Takes Grand Prix at Tallinn Black Nights

TALLINN: The German film Dear Thomas directed by Andreas Kleinert won the Grand Prix at the 25th anniversary edition of the Tallinn Black Nights FF, which concluded on 26 November 2021. Germany also took the top prize in the First Feature competition for Other Cannibals directed by Francesco Sossai. The...
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

FNE at EnergaCAMERIMAGE 2021: Robbie Ryan Wins Twice in Toruń

TORUŃ: The American drama C'mon C'mon directed by Mike Mills and lensed by Robbie Ryan won the Golden Frog Prize in the EnergaCAMERIMAGE 2021 Main Competition, as well as the Audience Award. EnergaCAMERIMAGE, which took place 13-20 November 2021 in Toruń, recognises the achievements of cinematographers. The Silver Frog went...
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

FNE Visegrad YR2021: Exhibition: Polish Box Office Buoyant

WARSAW: The Polish box office is currently noting an increase in attendance figures and revenue despite the fourth wave of COVID-19, giving distributors hope of further recovery in 2022. This good streak experienced by Polish cinema chains, observed since June 2021, is being influenced by a number of high-profile film...
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

FNE at Ljubljana IFF 2021: Panah Panahi's Hit The Road Wins Kingfisher Award

LJUBLJANA: The Iranian road film Hit the Road directed by Panah Panahi, the son of acclaimed director Jafar Panahi, won the Kingfisher Award for the best film at the 32nd Ljubljana IFF. This directorial debut with a subtly humorous multi-layered portrait of a loving Iranian family on its unique road trip, has already won at the London Film Festival 2021 and was shown at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

FNE at Tallinn 2021: Industry@Tallinn and Baltic Event Award Winners

TALLINN: Industry@Tallinn and Baltic Event announced the prizes at awards ceremony held at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on 26 November. The presenter of the awards was Marge Liiske head of Industry@Tallinn and Baltic Event. Film New Europe was one of the partners and sponsors of the awards ceremony with FNE director Anna Franklin congratulating awards winners and informing guests about how www.filmneweurope.com can help them achieve their goals.
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

FNE Visegrad YR2021: Q&A with Producer and PISF Expert Kamil Przełęcki

WARSAW: Polish film and television producer, and PISF expert Kamil Przełęcki, talks to FNE about the realities of the Polish film production market recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. FNE: How do you assess the possibilities of the Polish production market today, after the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic?. Kamil Przełęcki:...
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

SOFA November 2021: Special New Concept Alumni Workshop

Between November 9-12 SOFA – School of Film Advancement held it’s very first Alumni workshop. Focusing on Female Leadership and Sustainability, the workshop took place virtually in the Polish Capital, Warsaw and alongside with keynotes, one-on-one meetings and a film screening, it offered intercultural exchange and networking for it’s participants.
EDUCATION
filmneweurope.com

Soul Food Acquires Serbian/Croatian Being Human Isn’t So Bad

BELGRADE: Belgrade-based Soul Food has acquired world sales rights for Dušan Kovačević’s latest feature Being Human Isn’t So Bad / Nije loše biti čovek ahead of its domestic premiere, scheduled for 7 December. The film is about to enter regular cinema distribution two days later. The local distributor is MCF Megacom Film.
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

Nataša Bučar Re-Appointed Director of Slovenian Film Centre

LJUBLJANA: The Government of the Republic of Slovenia re-appointed Nataša Bučar for another five-year term in the position of the director of the Slovenian Film Centre (SFC) at its 104th session on Friday 26 November 2021. "In the upcoming years, I will strive to strengthen the visibility of Slovenian film...
MOVIES

