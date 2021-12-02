ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slovak/CzechUkrainian 107 Mothers Wins Arab Critics Award

Cover picture for the articleBRATISLAVA: Slovak director Peter Kerekes received the Arab Critics’ Award at the Cairo IFF for the Slovak/Czech/Ukrainian coproduction 107 Mothers. Kerekes received the award virtually at a gala ceremony on 1 December 2021....

Pregnant prisoners are the subject of 107 Mothers, Slovakia’s striking but somewhat sluggish International Feature Oscar entry directed by Peter Kerekes who co-wrote with Ivan Ostrochovský, winning Best Screenplay in the Venice Film Festival’s Horizons section earlier this year. Inspired by the true stories of women in a Ukrainian prison, 107 Mothers centers on Lesya (Maryna Klimova), who’s serving a seven-year sentence. After giving birth to her child, she remains in jail and can see the baby for set periods each day, just like all the other mothers incarcerated with her. Meanwhile, prison warden Iryna (Iryna Kiryazeva) watches the inmates quietly, observing their...
FNE at Tallinn 2021: Dear Thomas Takes Grand Prix at Tallinn Black Nights

TALLINN: The German film Dear Thomas directed by Andreas Kleinert won the Grand Prix at the 25th anniversary edition of the Tallinn Black Nights FF, which concluded on 26 November 2021. Germany also took the top prize in the First Feature competition for Other Cannibals directed by Francesco Sossai. The...
107 mothers by peter kerekes wins the arab critics' award for european films at the cairo international film festival

The Slovak-Czech-Ukrainian co-production 107 Mothers by the director Peter Kerekes has won this year's Arab Critics' Awards for European Films, which is being presented for the third time by European Film Promotion (EFP) and Arab Cinema Center (ACC) at the Cairo International Film Festival. Peter Kerekes received the award virtually...
Czech Republic Ranks Sixth in European Animated Film Production

PRAGUE: A new report from the European Audiovisual Observatory ranked the Czech Republic sixth in the number of animated films produced between 2015 to 2019, with an average of four films produced each year. It was the only country from the CEE/Baltic/Balkan region of Europe to break into the top 12.
FNE at Tbilisi IFF 2021: Father

TBILISI: Srđan Golubović's social drama Father / Otac / Oče screens in the main competition of the 21st edition of the Tbilisi International Film Festival, which opened in an online format on 30 November 2020 and runs through 20 December. The films will be screened on the online platform Festival Scope and will be free for the public.
