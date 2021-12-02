ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FNE at Animateka 2021: No One Ever Looked at Elephants as You Do Wins Pitching Prize

By FNE Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLJUBLJANA: The Slovenian project No One Ever Looked at Elephants as You Do won the fifth edition of Animateka PRO Pitch that took place on 30 November as part of the 18th International Animated Film Festival Animateka (29 November – 5 December 2021). The short film is directed by Sandra Jovanovska...

FESTIVALS: Animateka 2021 Opens in Ljubljana

LJUBLJANA: The 18th edition of Slovenia’s festival of animated films, Animateka opened on 29 November 2021 and continues through 5 December. The festival will present 344 short films and seven animated feature films in three competition sections. The festival’s industry section, AnimatekaPRO, will host its fifth AnimatekaPRO Pitch competition for...
MOVIES
PopSugar

Halle Berry and Cardi B Come Out Swinging With Bruised's All-Women Hip-Hop Soundtrack

Halle Berry and Cardi B came out swinging when they executive-produced the soundtrack for Netflix's Bruised. Berry is set to star in the upcoming MMA fighter film, where she'll make her directorial debut. To match the intense girl-power energy of Bruised, Berry enlisted Cardi B's rap expertise to help advise on the soundtrack — the first-ever all-women hip-hop soundtrack, to be exact.
MUSIC
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
#Animated Film#Poetry#Baby Elephants#Ljubljana#Slovenian#Animateka Pro Pitch#Universe#Ex Yugoslav#Cee Animation Forum
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES
SheFinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Charles Spencer leaves fans stunned with unseen childhood photo

Charles Spencer's social media feed is often filled with stunning shots of his family home, Althorp House, but earlier this week he shared a different kind of photo. The father-of-seven stunned fans when he shared an unseen photo from his childhood in which he was sat up in bed eagerly reading The Battle of Blenheim. In the picture, which was taken in 1976, the young Earl sported some red hair as he wore a pyjama top with an intricate pattern decorating it, and made sure to keep warm in a white dressing gown. Behind him where a large pair of white curtains that had already been drawn.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert looks flawless in LBD as she dances in her dressing room

Miranda Lambert is enjoying a well-deserved rest after a hectic work schedule, but that's not stopping her from sharing fun videos with her fans on social media. In her latest Instagram post, the country singer looked fabulous in a little black dress as she danced around in her dressing room while putting on perfume.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Tom Cruise's Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

The internet is still so confused about what has happened to Tom Cruise’s face over the past few months – and it doesn’t look like we are any closer to getting the answers we are so desperately longing for!. Concerns about the 59-year-old Top Gun star’s appearance first started when...
CELEBRITIES
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Why Jane Campion Will Become the Third Woman to Win the Directing Oscar

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.” Jane Campion is enjoying this moment. After winning the Silver Lion for directing at Venice for “The Power of the Dog,” her triumphant return to feature films after 13 years, and soaking up the New York Film Festival applause at Alice Tully Hall, the director settles into a soft sofa at Netflix’s after-party at Tavern on the Green. She had taken a detour from moviemaking to create eight episodes of Sundance TV’s lauded series “Top of the Lake” (2013-2017), which starred Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter, back home...
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Sean Penn Reunites With Estranged Third Wife Leila George Amid Divorce, Exes Party With Leonardo DiCaprio Until 1 AM In Miami

Sean Penn got back with his estranged wife Leila George for a night of fun with Hollywood's ultimate playboy Leonardo DiCaprio just months after she filed for divorce. The 61-year-old actor and his soon-to-be third ex-wife looked pretty chummy in Miami together despite Leila deciding to end their short-lived marriage in October.
MIAMI, FL
Variety

‘Sparks Brothers’ Ron and Russell Mael on ‘Annette,’ Edgar Wright’s Doc and Their Delayed Hollywood Career

Ron and Russell Mael didn’t intend for 2021 to be the year they conquered Hollywood, but there’s serendipity in what wound up happening. The brothers, known for their longtime work in the band Sparks, found themselves overcoming decades of false starts in the movie business with not one but two highly acclaimed films. First up was Edgar Wright’s documentary “The Sparks Brothers,” detailing their rise from an obscure duo to influencing some of today’s most significant artists – all the while avoiding super stardom. (Their “underdog” reputation is part of the charm of the pair, although it might be hard to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Paramount Plus Prequel ‘1883’ Debuts First Trailer

Paramount Plus has unveiled an official trailer for the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” “1883” follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America, offering audiences a stark retelling of western expansion and a study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land, Montana. The trailer opens with a shootout in a field, and as it comes to a close, John Dutton (Tim McGraw) says to two nearby men, “So y’all just sit and watch? Thanks for the help.” The trailer continues as you follow...
TV SERIES

