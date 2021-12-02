Durant and the Nets face the Timberwolves

BOSTON – After leading the Las Vegas Summer League in scoring as the surprisingly productive No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, 20-year-old rookie Cam Thomas faded into the background on a Nets team loaded with veterans, including superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden. In his first 10 appearances, he never scored more than four points while shooting 5-for-26. But the Nets never lost faith in his potential, and after he produced a 46-point game with the G League Long Island Nets, Thomas returned to the NBA level and delivered when coach Steve Nash gave him meaningful minutes Monday night in Cleveland. Thomas scored eight of his 11 points in a 20-6 third-quarter run that wiped out a 12-point deficit and sent the Nets on their way to a 117-112 victory.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO