ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Durant and the Nets face the Timberwolves

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (15-6, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Minnesota. He leads the NBA scoring 28.6 points per game. The Nets are 7-4 on their home court. Brooklyn is the worst...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
elitesportsny.com

Durant, Aldridge lead Nets past Cavs in comeback effort

Nets overcome double-digit deficit to take down Cavaliers. Make it three in a row for the Brooklyn Nets as they were able to overcome an 11-point halftime deficit to secure a 117-112 victory. Much like Friday against the Magic, the Nets started the game a little shaky. The offense was...
NBA
Reuters

Kevin Durant helps Nets edge Cavaliers with late basket

EditorsNote: rewords fourth and seventh grafs; changes to “Isaac” in last graf. Kevin Durant scored 27 points, including the go-ahead basket late in the fourth quarter, as the visiting Brooklyn Nets rallied for a 117-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Durant returned from sitting out Friday’s two-point...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Nicolas Claxton
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
New York Post

Kevin Durant’s return means Nets’ sixth starting five of season

CLEVELAND — The Nets got Kevin Durant back Monday night. And surrounded him with a brand-new starting lineup. Again. After missing his first and only game of the season on Friday night to rest a sprained right shoulder, Durant started in Cleveland. While the Nets did manage to come from behind and beat Orlando without him, Durant’s return can’t be overstated — especially playing without Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Bruce Brown and Nic Claxton.
NBA
dallassun.com

Kevin Durant hits scoring milestone as Nets down Celtics

Patty Mills scored 23 points, Kevin Durant added 21 points and eight assists as the Brooklyn Nets routed the host Boston Celtics 123-104 on Wednesday night. James Harden totaled 20 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for the Nets, who have won four straight and seven of their past eight games.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets Kevin Durant passes Allen Iverson on All-Time scoring list

Brooklyn Nets Superstar Kevin Durant has surpassed Allen Iverson for 25th on the all-time scoring list. The Nets forward is considered one of the most, if not the most incredible score of all time. Kevin Durant can beat you in any way on the court and has done so throughout his entire career.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Skrive#Sportradar
Newsday

Nets rookie Cam Thomas developing trust from Kevin Durant and James Harden

BOSTON – After leading the Las Vegas Summer League in scoring as the surprisingly productive No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, 20-year-old rookie Cam Thomas faded into the background on a Nets team loaded with veterans, including superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden. In his first 10 appearances, he never scored more than four points while shooting 5-for-26. But the Nets never lost faith in his potential, and after he produced a 46-point game with the G League Long Island Nets, Thomas returned to the NBA level and delivered when coach Steve Nash gave him meaningful minutes Monday night in Cleveland. Thomas scored eight of his 11 points in a 20-6 third-quarter run that wiped out a 12-point deficit and sent the Nets on their way to a 117-112 victory.
NBA
New York Post

Kevin Durant feeling ‘great’ as Nets approaching full health

CLEVELAND — The Nets are inching closer toward health, with Kevin Durant and Paul Millsap back and available Monday. Joe Harris and Bruce Brown are both out against the Cavaliers and will be evaluated later, but they are progressing. Durant sat out Friday’s win over Orlando to rest his right...
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Kevin Durant returns, lifts Nets past Cavs

2021-11-23 07:37:52 GMT+00:00 - Kevin Durant scored 27 points, including the go-ahead basket late in the fourth quarter, as the visiting Brooklyn Nets rallied for a 117-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Durant returned from sitting out Friday's two-point win over the visiting Orlando Magic on Friday...
NBA
Fresno Bee

Durant scores 27, Nets get lift from rookie to down Cavs

In two days, Cam Thomas went from G League sensation to Brooklyn spark plug. Kevin Durant returned to the lineup and scored 27 points, James Harden added 14 points and a season-high 14 assists, and Thomas gave Brooklyn a needed second-half lift in a 117-112 win over Cleveland on Monday night.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NESN

Why Nets Superstar Kevin Durant Gets Excited To Beat Celtics In Boston

BOSTON — The chirping between Kevin Durant and Ime Idoka started from the jump. Or technically, before it. Right before the start of the game, the Boston Celtics head coach and Brooklyn Nets superstar were so busy engaged in banter with each other that Durant literally missed the tip-off. It...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Steve Nash wants Nets to push the pace. Kevin Durant and James Harden are more methodical

Once upon a time a two-time MVP point guard named Steve Nash spearheaded a frenetically efficient offensive attack that came to be known as “7 seconds or less.” A book was written about the approach (former Nets’ assistant) then head coach of the Suns Mike D’Antoni devised; a reference to how quickly into the 24 second shot clock their team wanted to get shots up.
NBA
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
133K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy