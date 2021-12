With the new NBA rule changes, many media pundits predicted Trae Young to fall off and be far less effective without the foul calls he’s so crafty at drawing. Well, 21 games into the season, and Ice Trae has completely disproved those notions. Young is averaging more points (26.0) than last year on the best shooting numbers of his career — 46.5% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc — while averaging three free throws less than last season before the rule changes.

