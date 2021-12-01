30 YEARS AGO, THE FIRST PRESIDENT OF KAZAKHSTAN WAS ELECTED

The UN's top court ordered rivals Armenia and Azerbaijan Tuesday to prevent racial hatred and avoid aggravating their feud following last year's war between the Caucasus arch-foes. Azerbaijan was also told to protect Armenian prisoners from the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and to stop the desecration of Armenian cultural heritage, including churches. The former Soviet republics had both made tit-for-tat requests asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to take emergency measures against alleged breaches of a treaty banning racial discrimination. "Both parties shall refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the court or make it more difficult to resolve," ICJ chief judge Joan Donoghue said.

