30 YEARS AGO, THE FIRST PRESIDENT OF KAZAKHSTAN WAS ELECTED
6 days ago
As the nation celebrates First President’s Day on December 1, the occasion takes on more significance than usual this year, as Kazakhstan also celebrates the 30th anniversary of its independence. As the country looks back on its achievements and progress over the past three decades and looks forward to further achievements...
India and Russia have a long history of close ties. But recently, India has drawn closer to the United States, which it considers critical to countering China. India and China have had a months-long military standoff along their disputed border in eastern Ladakh, where deadly clashes erupted last year.
Visits by Russian presidents to India always invoke a sense of nostalgia. The Moscow-Delhi relationship dates back to the Cold War era and it has been strong ever since. This "all-weather" partnership is one of the success stories of global diplomacy, and a high mark for Russian president Vladimir Putin and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to live up to when they meet in Delhi on Monday.
Face to face for just over two hours, President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin squared off in a secure video call Tuesday as the U.S. president put Moscow on notice that an invasion of Ukraine would bring enormous harm to the Russian economy.
King Salman, 85, left Riyadh for his desert retreat in August 2020 and hasn't returned. He is in ill health and rumors that he may soon die are once again swirling. His son, Mohammed bin Salman, is heir to the Saudi throne and faces no public opposition. As of Tuesday,...
The UK and its allies have agreed to work together to encourage Russia to row back from its “threatening behaviour” towards Ukraine Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other European leaders took part in talks with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening as Western allies consider how to respond to the threat of a Russian incursion into Ukraine.The call came after Mr Biden held an online meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin to warn that, in the event of an invasion, the US stands ready to impose sanctions that would exact “a very real cost” on the Russian economy, according...
JOE Biden was seen waving at Vladimir Putin and forgot to turn on his mic during the high stakes call as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine looms. The two-hour meeting between the two leaders comes after Moscow ramped up its wargames in recent weeks, sparking fears of a destabilizing conflict in Eastern Europe.
The UN's top court ordered rivals Armenia and Azerbaijan Tuesday to prevent racial hatred and avoid aggravating their feud following last year's war between the Caucasus arch-foes.
Azerbaijan was also told to protect Armenian prisoners from the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and to stop the desecration of Armenian cultural heritage, including churches.
The former Soviet republics had both made tit-for-tat requests asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to take emergency measures against alleged breaches of a treaty banning racial discrimination.
"Both parties shall refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the court or make it more difficult to resolve," ICJ chief judge Joan Donoghue said.
Either the U.S. and NATO provide us with "legal guarantees" that Ukraine will never join NATO or become a base for weapons that can threaten Russia — or we will go in and guarantee it ourselves. This is the message Russian President Vladimir Putin is sending, backed by the 100,000...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials have told members of Congress they have an understanding with Germany about shutting down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine, a senior congressional aide told Reuters on Tuesday. The aide said U.S. officials told Congress they have been in contact with their...
The U.K. Ministry of Defense says the remains of the jet have been successfully recovered, ending concerns that they could become security risks. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.K. Ministry of Defense says that the wreckage of a Royal Air Force F-35B Joint Strike Fighter that crashed into...
President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin were still far apart after two hours of talks on the escalating crisis caused by Russia’s massing of tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine Biden delivered a simple message during Tuesday’s video call with Putin: invade Ukraine again and face painful sanctions that will do resounding harm to your economy. Putin had his own blunt take, according to his foreign adviser Yuri Ushakov, telling the U.S. president that “the Russian troops are on their own territory, and they don’t threaten anyone.”With no immediate breakthrough to ease tensions on the...
Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
The United States slapped fresh sanctions on a dozen Iranian officials and entities for "serious" human rights abuses Tuesday, ahead of the expected resumption of nuclear talks with Tehran after they halted last week without any concrete progress.
The sanctions announced by the Treasury and State Department targeted government officials and organizations involved in the repression of protesters and political activists, and prisons where activists have been held in brutal conditions.
The Treasury also placed several Syrian officials on its sanctions blacklist for their roles in political repression and chemical gas attacks, and Uganda's military intelligence chief was hit with sanctions for extreme abuse of people arrested for their nationality or political beliefs.
The announcement came ahead of the Washington-hosted Summit for Democracy later this week, billed as a push to promote more free and open societies.
