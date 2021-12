The Oklahoma coaching search is over and the Sooners have found their guy. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has finalized a deal with the Sooners Sunday afternoon. Even though Venables is known for being a top-notch defensive coordinator at Clemson he was a part of the OU staff from 1999-2011. He served as defensive coordinator and associate head coach under the great Bob Stoops. After leaving Oklahoma, Venables joined the Clemson staff where he became the defensive coordinator for the past ten years. Clemson's defense was consistent and was always among the nation's best with Venables leading the charge.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO