Coaches, executives, and scouts had harsh criticism for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the Boston Celtics. Though a successful organization, the Celtics have failed in recent years to make a big push for a championship albeit the numerous All-Stars they have had on their roster. Former stars include Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, and Kemba Walker, with trade assets or heavy monetary compensation being utilized to garner these players. Yet because none of the scenarios panned out, the Celtics don’t have as much, in terms of draft capital, to their name.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO