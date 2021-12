The Utah Jazz have a record that doesn’t show some of the warts of this season. Even though they’ve shown moments of brilliance, the Jazz have to show more consistency in their game to show they’re ready for the playoffs. Some of the lapses in defense could be chalked up to a team working out the kinks in the hose that generally happens at the beginning of the season, but this team has been together too long for there to be too much of that going on.

