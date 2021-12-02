ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks extend recovery, Turkish lira leads FX losses

By Ambar Warrick
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks extended a recovery from virus-driven losses on Thursday, while Turkey's lira lagged its peers, staying near record lows as President Tayyip Erdogan named a new finance minister.

MSCI's index of emerging market (EM) stocks (.MSCIEF) rose 0.5%, moving further above a one-year low hit last week on concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Turkish stocks (.XU100) led gains across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), while Russian stocks (.IMOEX) lost nearly 1%, tracking recent declines in oil prices.

A recovery in most currencies appeared to have run out of steam, with MSCI's index of EM units (.MIEM00000CUS) down 0.1%. Safe havens such as the dollar and Japanese yen were favoured as uncertainty over the virus persisted.

"The dollar may find some stabilisation today ahead of tomorrow’s nonfarm payrolls, although unpredictable developments about the new variant can rapidly shift momentum in either direction," ING FX strategist Francesco Pesole wrote in a note.

Turkey's lira was the worst-performing EM currency on Thursday, down more than 1% in choppy trade to 13.5380 to the dollar, after hitting a record low of 13.8716 on Wednesday.

Erdogan named Nureddin Nebati as finance minister after the resignation of Lutfi Elvan, the last top official seen adhering to orthodox policy amid perceived government interference in the central bank.

The lira has been in free-fall since last month, trading down about 45% to the dollar this year after the central bank cut interest rates repeatedly despite Turkish inflation reaching nearly 20%.

Central bank intervention in currency markets on Wednesday did little to support the lira as Erdogan reaffirmed his determination to stick with steep rate cuts. read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vD1Mk_0dByjrln00
Lira down nearly 42% since Oct-end

"The only factor that can make interventions a success – a contemporaneous change in policy – clearly did not happen," wrote Ulrich Leuchtmann, Head of FX and Commodity Research at Commerzbank.

"The risk of a continuation of the depreciation crisis has risen. That is what happens when interventions fail: it then just gets worse."

Turkish central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu told investors on Thursday that the effects of the recent policy easing will be felt in the first half of next year.

South Africa's rand rose 0.7%, leading gains across EMEA as it continued to recover from steep losses last week. However, concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant in the country persisted.

Russia's rouble rose 0.2%, but remained under pressure from geopolitical woes and a drop in oil prices. A recent spike in inflation saw investors pencilling in a potential interest rate hike by the central bank in December. read more

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story corrects year-to-date lira change in paragraph eight)

Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Factors to watch - December 5

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL. * GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, yields slide after U.S. jobs report as Omicron looms. * Oil rises as OPEC+...
MARKETS
Most Gulf bourses gain in early trade, Qatar eases

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Sunday, with the Abu Dhabi index leading the gains, although the Qatari bourse bucked the trend. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) gained 0.8%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) rising 0.5% and Saudi Basic Industries Corp (2010.SE) putting on 1.1%.
STOCKS
Egypt PMI steady in Nov as input costs rise

CAIRO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egyptian non-oil activity in the private sector shrank for a 12th month in November as inflation expectations rose, causing new business orders to fall by their fastest in a year, a survey showed on Sunday. IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 48.7...
BUSINESS
Saudi non-oil private sector keeps expanding, jobs growth modest - PMI

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector continued to grow in November on the back of strong demand and modest price pressures for businesses, but lower growth of new orders meant it was the least marked expansion since August, a survey showed on Sunday. The seasonally adjusted...
WORLD
Abu Dhabi leads most Gulf bourses higher; Qatar dips

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Most Gulf bourses ended higher on Sunday, with some recouping recent COVID-19-related losses, while the Abu Dhabi index hit another record peak. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) advanced 2.4%, buoyed by a 3.6% rise in Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) and a 7.4% leap in the Sahara International Petrochemical Company (2310.SE).
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Wall Street's 'fear index' shoots to highest level since January as S&P 500 skids lower, Nasdaq sinks toward correction

A measure of implied volatility on Wall Street on Friday touched the highest level since late January as the S&P 500 index headed toward its second consecutive weekly loss. The CBOE Volatility Index jumped by about 24% Friday, trading around 34.6, which would mark the highest level for the index since Jan. 27, according to FactSet data. The index, also known as the VIX, for its ticker symbol, has become well known as Wall Street's "fear index," since it was created in the early 1990s. The VIX itself, which uses S&P 500 options to measure trader expectations for...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow ends well off Friday's low, Nasdaq falls 1.8% and all 3 major stock-market indexes post weekly losses in wild week

U.S. stock benchmarks closed lower Friday, but managed to finish off the day's worst levels, as investors wrestled with weaker-than-expected November jobs report. The Labor Department report showed that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in the U.S. in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, analysts say the lackluster jobs gain isn't likely to alter the Federal Reserve's plan to accelerate the scaling back of its monthly bond purchases at policy makers' next meeting in less than two weeks. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock indexes led by Dow close higher, snapping two straight days of losses

Major U.S. stock indexes ended higher Thursday, snapping two straight days of losses as investors bought the dip that had been sparked by worries over the omicron variant of the coronavirus and concern the Federal Reserve may become more hawkish than anticipated to combat high inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a sharp rebound of about 1.8% to close at around 34,640, the S&P 500 climbed about 1.4% to finish at around 4,577 and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.8% to end at around 15,381 according to preliminary data from FactSet. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday his administration's plan for battling COVID-19 this winter, including an expansion for at-home testing in the U.S. All eleven sectors of the S&P 500 index finished higher Thursday, led by industrials, energy and financials, preliminary FactSet data show.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher after broad rally on Wall Street

Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after a broad rally on Wall Street as investors kept an eye on the spread of the new coronavirus variant and measures governments are taking to restrain it. Hong Kong slipped more than 1% while Tokyo edged lower. Shanghai and Seoul were higher while Sydney was nearly unchanged. Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries.The Securities and Exchange Commission has moved to...
STOCKS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Turkey's currency is crashing. What's the impact?

Turkey’s beleaguered currency has been plunging to all-time lows against the U.S. dollar and the euro in recent months as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presses ahead with a widely criticized effort to cut interest rates despite surging consumer prices.As a result, families are struggling to buy food and other goods and the Turkish lira has lost around 40% of its value since the start of the year, becoming one of the world's worst-performing currencies.Here is a closer look at the Turkish currency crisis and its impact on a country with eye-popping inflation:WHAT IS GOING ON?Turkey’s Central Bank has cut...
BUSINESS
Detroit News

Stocks slump after murky jobs report, as markets swing

New York – Wall Street closed out a bumpy week with more losses on Friday following a mixed reading on U.S. jobs markets that investors said was tough to parse. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and closed 0.8% lower. The benchmark index is coming off a jolting stretch where it swerved by at least 1.2% in five straight days, pounded by uncertainty about how the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will halt its support for markets.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
DailyFx

Turkish Lira (TRY) Exposed Stocks to Watch as Volatility Reaches Crisis Highs

Unorthdox Monetary Policy View to See TRY Remain in a Downward Spiral. Turkish Lira Implied Volatility Highest Since 2018 Currency Crisis. The Turkish Lira continues to garner interest with the currency’s downward spiral showing very little signs of slowing. This is despite attempts by the Turkish Central Bank to contain weakness via interventions as seen during yesterday's session. However, as President Erdogan continues to reiterate his unorthodox monetary policy views, stating that he will never support higher interest rates, not even in the current inflationary enviroment, where headline CPI is projected to hit 20% on Friday. The path of least resistance remains higher for USD/TRY.
MARKETS
