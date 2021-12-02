The Best Experimental Music on Bandcamp: November 2021

And just like that, November is coming to a quick close and before we know it there will be more holidays and then… 2022! Before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s pause and reflect on this past month before it’s time to flip the calendar ahead. As colder temps and darker skies set in, we searched for anything that would brighten our days and add shine to our nights. That led to a deep dive into metallics – from glittering gold to luxe silver, brazen brass to unassuming bronze – all that would add a layer of visual interest to our spaces. Metals can not only change the look of a space, but they also adjust the feel by adding warmth through bronze and matte gold, or a touch of glam by using chrome or brass. Pair with furniture and decor in bold or subtle textures and patterns, depending on where you fall between minimalism and maximalism, and your metallic elements will make any space shine. Now, open your Spotify and listen to our ‘Let it Shine’ playlist while we revisit this month’s metallic-inspired design.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 6 DAYS AGO