The Best Experimental Music on Bandcamp: November 2021

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 3 days ago

All kinds of experimental music can be found on Bandcamp: free jazz, avant-rock, dense noise, outer-limits electronics, deconstructed folk,...

avantmusicnews.com

Comments / 0

9NEWS

'420 on the Rocks' has its 2022 lineup

MORRISON, Colo. — The popular "420 on the Rocks" concert is returning to its traditional April 20 date in 2022 after being moved to September this year. Pepper and Method Man & Redman will headline the annual concert on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Other performers scheduled to perform include Prof,...
DENVER, CO
MusicRadar.com

Best in music tech 2021

As another year draws to a close, we're taking a moment to acknowledge the people and products that have helped make the last 12 months in music tech so exciting. Our end of year poll represents a mere cross section of the huge range of new gear and high-achieving producers and artists that have arrived or thrived in 2021. From audio interfaces and Eurorack gear, to software plugins and house, techno and hip-hop talent, our categories offer you the chance to tell us who deserves recognition this year.
ELECTRONICS
Pitchfork

The 8 Best Electronic Music Toys for Kids

Since my daughter was born six and a half years ago, she’s been surrounded by music, and I’d like to think that the immersion is paying off. Mu’s acid-house banger “Paris Hilton” was her first favorite song—fortunately, long before I had to worry about her deciphering the lyrics. We’ve listened to plenty of Frozen and Moana in the car, but we’ve spent even more time singing along to children’s folk singer Ella Jenkins, and lately she’s been amusing herself by learning the lyrical intricacies of Bill Callahan’s “Too Many Birds.” (What can I say; she’s a chip off the old block.)
MUSIC
pro-tools-expert.com

5 Music Production Things We Loved in November 2021

Pro Tools users looking to simplify the process of taking hands-on control of plugins in their DAW were dropped something of a no-brainer by reFuse Audio in November. A standalone application, Mulligan works as an interfacing intermediary between any MIDI controller hardware and Pro Tools, instantly mapping to the knobs and buttons of the former with just a single click, then showing the plugin parameters under their control in a contextual ‘heads-up display’.
COMPUTERS
metalinsider.net

New & Noteworthy: November 26th, 2021 – Turning to New Music

New & Noteworthy is a weekly column in which we highlight some of the newest rock and metal releases coming out each week. This week feature new music from Black Label Society, Cynic, Deep Purple, and more! For last week’s releases you can read the previous New & Noteworthy, and for the latest sales numbers Metal by Numbers. Be sure to follow us on Spotify to get this month’s New & Noteworthy Playlist, updated every Friday with the newest metal releases.
MUSIC
Duluth News Tribune

Best bets: Movies, Mahon and more music

In 1990, when proposed golf course-condo expansion in Oka, Quebec, spilled over on to sacred land, there was a standoff between the Canadian Army and local police and members of the Mohawk community. Mohawk activists protested by setting up camp near the site and blocking roads. Officials responded with thousands...
DULUTH, MN
Telegraph

The best new music books to buy for Christmas 2021

If you are hopeful that Santa might bring you a copy of Paul McCartney’s The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (Allen Lane, £75) for Christmas, then you’d better leave out a very large stocking. Running to 900 pages, these two heavyweight volumes tell the stories behind the songs. They may be familiar to most Beatles fans, yet it is charming to read them from McCartney’s perspective. The whole thing is beautifully presented, with hundreds of pictures, adding up to a book that genuinely feels like a gift from the great man himself.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
avantmusicnews.com

The Tape Label Report: November 2021

“The only criteria is my enthusiasm for the music,” says Paul Condon about his Dublin-based tape label, Fort Evil Fruit. “I operate under the assumption that if I’m really into something, it will resonate with at least a few other people.” Condon launched the imprint in 2011 with releases by his friends in the Irish underground, including a tape by his own group, United Bible Studies. But he soon expanded to include music from around the globe, such as the voice-and-piano songs of France’s Delphine Dora, the violin improvisations of St. Louis’ Alex Cunningham, and the haunting clatter of Argentinian trio ​​Úgjü Sectas.
ROCK MUSIC
The Quietus

Rum Music For November Reviewed By Jennifer Lucy Allan

Senyawa say no to streaming services and the unGoogleable Heavy Metal finally drop their fifth album, as Jennifer Lucy Allan sends her latest report back from The Zone. This month I have been deeply disappointed to discover how early nights, healthy eating, and regular exercise contributed to my general sense of wellbeing earlier this year. After five weekends away on the trot, bookended by Unsound in the first weekend and Le Guess Who in the fifth, I've not slept, eaten or exercised properly, and I feel terrible. I'm dragging my feet towards the end of the year, flaking out, and ignoring my inbox, which after a holiday can be best described as looking like a London skip (they get fly tipped as soon as you turn your back). I'm hoping someone will set the whole thing on fire soon.
MUSIC
dexerto.com

Best Roblox music codes (November 2021) – How to redeem song IDs

Roblox features lots of music that can be played in-game, here’s an updated list of Roblox music codes to use in 2021. Roblox music codes allow for certain music tracks to be played during gameplay. There are loads to choose from, and the devs update the list every few months with more tracks. However, to play a specific track in Roblox, you’ll need the correct music code.
VIDEO GAMES
avantmusicnews.com

Frozen In Time: This is Darkness Playlist – November 2021

Here are the dark ambient albums that we at This is Darkness have been listening to this month – some are new releases, but a few are older gems we’ve just (re)discovered. Please check these out by clicking on the Bandcamp links, and consider supporting the artists. Enjoy!
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Ensemble Dal Niente’s “confined. speak.” Reviewed

Ensemble Dal Niente, a staunch Chicago-based purveyor of new music, is not like other groups. Since its inception in 2004, Dal Niente — “from nothing,” in Italian — has gravitated to largely atonal scores that fall within the orbit of the very challenging and even the cacophonous and bizarre. Their latest album, confined. speak. (New Focus Recordings), highlights the ensemble’s activities during the pandemic while documenting a period of uncertainty in the performing arts.
ROCK MUSIC
Design Milk

Let it Shine: November Roundup + Music Playlist

And just like that, November is coming to a quick close and before we know it there will be more holidays and then… 2022! Before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s pause and reflect on this past month before it’s time to flip the calendar ahead. As colder temps and darker skies set in, we searched for anything that would brighten our days and add shine to our nights. That led to a deep dive into metallics – from glittering gold to luxe silver, brazen brass to unassuming bronze – all that would add a layer of visual interest to our spaces. Metals can not only change the look of a space, but they also adjust the feel by adding warmth through bronze and matte gold, or a touch of glam by using chrome or brass. Pair with furniture and decor in bold or subtle textures and patterns, depending on where you fall between minimalism and maximalism, and your metallic elements will make any space shine. Now, open your Spotify and listen to our ‘Let it Shine’ playlist while we revisit this month’s metallic-inspired design.
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Experimental Immersive Experiences

OASIS immersion is Canada’s largest permanent immersive experience that opened at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. The experience consists of three immersive galleries, two light installations, and a lounge area with a café and boutique. The experience is 2,200 m2 of space, divided into separate sections guests can walk...
SCIENCE
readjunk.com

ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (November 2021)

1. Iration – Holiday in Paradise. 10. Gregor Barnett – Don’t Go Throwing Roses In My Grave. 12. Bren Holmes – Somewhere (Ode to Shane) 15. Matt Berry – The Hangman – Acoustic Version 2007. 16. Roger Rivas – Weeping Prophet. 17. Smoke and Mirrors Soundsystem – Second That Emotion.
THEATER & DANCE
Literary Hub

The 11 Best Book Covers of November

Another month of books, another month of book covers. The design in November was double-sided—I saw a lot of bold primary colors, but just as much desaturated, subtle color. It’s always nice to have variety. So whether you need to cuddle down into the early dark or wake up from your cold stupor, here are a few design standouts from the month that was.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
avantmusicnews.com

Touching Extremes Reviews

ROLAND KAYN – Tektra (2021 Remaster) Reiger-Records-Reeks “The cybernetic composer does not resort to a preordained program. Instead, he must continuously rebuild his field of action out of a primordial chaos.” (Roland Kayn) Originally released as a 6-LP box by Colosseum in 1984, and reissued as a quadruple CD by Barooni thirteen years later, Tektra stands as Roland Kayn’s most staggering …
MUSIC

