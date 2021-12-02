The Best Experimental Music on Bandcamp: November 2021

Senyawa say no to streaming services and the unGoogleable Heavy Metal finally drop their fifth album, as Jennifer Lucy Allan sends her latest report back from The Zone. This month I have been deeply disappointed to discover how early nights, healthy eating, and regular exercise contributed to my general sense of wellbeing earlier this year. After five weekends away on the trot, bookended by Unsound in the first weekend and Le Guess Who in the fifth, I've not slept, eaten or exercised properly, and I feel terrible. I'm dragging my feet towards the end of the year, flaking out, and ignoring my inbox, which after a holiday can be best described as looking like a London skip (they get fly tipped as soon as you turn your back). I'm hoping someone will set the whole thing on fire soon.
