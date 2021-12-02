ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil Market Looks To OPEC+ For Help

By Danske Bank
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday oil markets will look to OPEC+ for comforting signals after the plunge in prices since the news of the Omicron variant broke last week. OPEC+ needs to decide whether to go ahead with the planned 400kb/d output increase in January. In the US, it will be interesting to...

www.actionforex.com

OilPrice.com

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The massive oil price correction in November 2021, which turned out to be the worst month for crude since March 2020, came just as U.S. oil producers were drafting their capital budget plans for 2022. The plunge in prices, which sent WTI Crude from over $80 in early November to...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead

Investing.com -- Developments around the Omicron coronavirus variant will continue to be the main driver of market sentiment in the week ahead and this news flow, together with a hawkish turn by the Federal Reserve, means Friday’s inflation data will be in the spotlight. Broad based market volatility, which saw Bitcoin tumble on Saturday, looks set to remain elevated. Meanwhile, the UK is to release October GDP data ahead of the Bank of England’s December meeting. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. & European stock futures rise, oil bounces

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. and European stocks futures moved higher on Monday as Asian markets lagged, while bonds surrendered some of their recent gains and oil rallied as Saudi Arabia lifted its crude prices. November's mixed U.S. jobs report did little to shake market expectations of more aggressive...
STOCKS
AFP

Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, with authorities worldwide racing to determine how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are at fighting it. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging." Nevertheless, the new strain has sparked fears that the global recovery could be put in jeopardy, as governments reimpose restrictions that many had hoped would be a thing of the past.
MARKETS
DailyFx

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Omicron Fears May Weigh on US Stocks; Reopening Trade at Risk

Volatility has spiked in recent days on growing concerns about the pandemic. The S&P 500 has trended lower as traders have trimmed their exposure to risk assets. Though the fundamental backdrop remains supportive for most U.S. stocks on strong corporate earnings and constructive profit outlook, omicron variant uncertainty will drive price action in the near-term.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Oil rises as OPEC+ poised to act if demand weakens

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed on Friday after the producer group OPEC+ said it could review its policy to hike output at short notice if oil demand collapsed due to a rising number of pandemic lockdowns. Brent crude rose $1.93 cents, or 2.8%, to $71.60 a barrel by 1325 GMT,...
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Oil Rallies Despite OPEC+, Gold Dips

Oil markets rallied last night despite OPEC+ surprising the markets and the author by deciding to continue their pre-planned 400,000 bpd production increases this month. OPEC+ has left a huge poison pill in their statement, retaining the right to convene an immediate meeting and to change their mind if omicron continues to send oil prices lower. That has made it dangerous to be short at these levels and the net effect was to lift prices higher, after the market sold immediately on the headline, before reading the small print.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Asian Markets In Wait-And-See Mode

US stock markets roared higher overnight as omicron nerves settled on initial indications that the new variant is very contagious, but less severe symptom-wise. Whether that is the case or not remains to be seen and omicron sentiment will continue driving swings in market direction into next week. It was enough to flush the FOMO gnomes of Wall Street into action though, with stock markets rallying impressively on Wall Street.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Focus Returns To US Labour Market

Today, markets will tune in on US data releases, in particular the jobs report. We expect around 500,000 new jobs were created in line with the consensus estimate of 550.000. More than that will increase the probability that the Fed will increase the tapering pace. Also worth keeping an eye on will be wage growth and whether people are returning to the jobs market, which will give new indications on what we can expect of inflation going forward.
BUSINESS
investing.com

OPEC+ output increase adds to Goldman's bullish oil market view

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) said current oil price levels offer 'compelling' opportunities for investors to reposition for an ongoing structural bull market and OPEC's decision to increase output only supports this upbeat view. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Choppy Markets Brace For Nonfarm Payrolls

US jobs report could decide whether Fed pulls the QE handbrake. Euro trades heavy after German restrictions, commodity FX bleeds. Oil bounces even without OPEC support, gold grinds lower. Nonfarm payrolls coming up. The US employment report for November will dominate trading in financial markets today as investors grapple with...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Slightly Higher as Markets Await US NFP

Dollar rises slightly in Asian session today, as markets await non-farm payrolls report from the US. Commodity currencies are generally lower despite to strong rebound in US stocks overnight. As for the week, Swiss Fran and Yen remain the strongest ones followed by Dollar. Aussie and Kiwi are the weakest. We’ll see how NFP would adjust market expectations on Fed tapering and rate hike, and thus trigger the movements in all financial markets.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Oil climbs as OPEC sticks to its own course

OPEC stayed the course this week, sticking to their planned 400,000-barrels-a-day production increase and did not give in to the fears surrounding the recent price crash due to the omicron variant virus worries. Now, the Biden administration is celebrating beautiful organic OPEC-produced fossil fuels. They took the time to congratulate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Market Volatility and Dollar Stabilize

Dollar calm after disappointing November US jobs report; ISM services PMI up next. Despite comments from Fed Chair Powell regarding omicron variant risks to inflation and employment, and how this could ultimately slow the progress in the labour market and reinforce supply disruptions, the markets seem to have brushed off these underlying market threats for now, with US stock futures and the forex arena adopting a softer market mood even after today’s key US employment data.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Fed’s U-Turn Being The Latest High Level Events

European dealings parted ways with the US session once more yesterday. European equities opened significantly lower in a catch-up move to WS’s losses on Wednesday and never really managed to overturn that sluggish start. Main indices ended 1%-1.5% lower. German Bunds also outperformed US Treasuries. News that Germany would install a fresh lockdown for the unvaccinated triggered a technical break of the German 10-yr yield below key support at -0.35%. Technical selling accelerated the move which also coincided with a Pavlov-like spike lower in oil prices after Saudi Arabia/OPEC+ decided at its monthly meeting to continue reversing production cuts at the planned monthly pace of 400k barrels a day. Given that OPEC+ forecasts suggest that supply is expected to overtake demand in coming months, we wouldn’t be surprised if the cartel at one of its next meetings nevertheless hits the brakes. Brent crude temporarily fell from $70/b to $66/b, but erased all of those losses during the rest of the US session to currently trade near $71/b. German yields closed the day 1.6 bps (30-yr) to 3.3 bps (5-yr) lower. The US yield curve bear flattened with yields adding 7.7 bps (3-yr) to 2.3 bps (30-yr). US Treasuries have been underperforming ever since Fed Chair Powell made his U-turn on the inflation treat to the US economy. More Fed governors unleashed the shackles yesterday, supporting the call to speed up the taper process and create room for rate hikes. The US 10-yr yield did manage to hold above 1.41% support for now. The rebound of US stock markets (close +0.83% to +1.83%) helped hold US Treasuries under pressure. The dollar ended the day stronger (DXY>96, EUR/USD<1.13), but we admit that gains could have been bigger. The USD’s disproportional November frontrunning could be an argument, while EUR investors probably gradually eye the December 16 ECB meeting. Pressure on the Lagarde and co to change tack on inflation and prepare/present an exit strategy is growing bigger every day with record high core EMU CPI prints and the Fed’s U-turn being the latest high level events. In a daily perspective, we are inclined to continue giving the advantage to the greenback though. Today’s eco calendar contains US payrolls and non-manufacturing ISM. Previous Q4 data all bode well for strong outcomes which would continue the underperformance of US Treasuries vs German Bunds and thus help the dollar. Regarding German Bunds, the jury remains out whether yesterday’s partly technically inspired break below -0.35% will hold in a context of rising US yields. EUR/GBP followed the move south of EUR/USD and returned below 0.85. Any EUR-rebound potential remains limited going into this month’s BoE meeting (UK policy rate lift-off).
STOCKS
actionforex.com

US Labour Market Recovery Inched Forward in November

Payroll employment added 210k jobs in November, disappointing expectations. Unemployment rate ticked lower to 4.2%, closer to rate pre-pandemic. Inadequate labour supply adding pressure to wage growth. Payroll employment rose by 210k in November in the US, disappointing consensus expectations for another half a million gain to build on a...
ECONOMY
dailyforex.com

Crude Oil Plummets on OPEC Decision

Less than one month ago, WTI Crude Oil was trading at about $85 per barrel, which was a multi-year high price. Over the past three weeks the price descended rapidly from that high, and today extended that trend to approach the 6-month low price at $61.76. The pace of this downwards trend accelerated a few days ago with the news of the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant. As there are fears that this variant may be dealt with by lockdowns and trade shutdowns or delays, if its potency is revealed to be high, we can expect a drop in demand, which will inevitably mean a drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

