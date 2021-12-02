European Open: Lira Today, ErdoGONE Tomorrow

The USD continued to be weak yesterday, against a number of its counterparts ahead of the release of the US employment report for November. Overall, the expectations for the key metrics of the report are showing a tightening of the US employment market as the NFP figure is forecasted to rise, the unemployment rate to tick down and average earnings to accelerate their growth. Should the actual rates and figures meet their respective forecasts, we may see the USD getting some support as it would imply that the US employment market tightened, easing the Fed’s worries. Also, an acceleration of the average earnings growth rate could imply further inflationary pressures within the US economy and overall good readings could prompt the Fed to accelerate the pace of its monetary policy tightening by expediting the pace of the tapering of its QE program and hike rates in an earlier date. Yet we would also note the release today of the ISM non-manufacturing PMI figure for November as well as October’s US factory orders, while on a more fundamental level we note that the market’s worries about the Omicron variant of the pandemic tend to ease yet uncertainty is still present.

