European Open: Lira Today, ErdoGONE Tomorrow

By Forex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia’s ASX 200 index fell by -10.7 points (-0.15%) and currently trades at 7,225.20. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has risen by 125.32 points (0.45%) and currently trades at 27,807.70. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index has risen by 15.86 points (0.07%) and currently trades at 23,674.78. China’s A50 Index has...

Reuters

U.S. & European stock futures rise, oil bounces

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. and European stocks futures moved higher on Monday as Asian markets lagged, while bonds surrendered some of their recent gains and oil rallied as Saudi Arabia lifted its crude prices. November's mixed U.S. jobs report did little to shake market expectations of more aggressive...
AFP

Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, with authorities worldwide racing to determine how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are at fighting it. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging." Nevertheless, the new strain has sparked fears that the global recovery could be put in jeopardy, as governments reimpose restrictions that many had hoped would be a thing of the past.
The Associated Press

Asian shares mixed after China Evergrande warns of cash woes

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned late Friday it may run out of money. Hong Kong dropped 1.2% but the Shanghai Composite index rose. South Korea’s benchmark advanced but Tokyo and Sydney declined. More broadly, investors are struggling with...
Asian Markets In Caution Mode

The perpetual mega-bulls of the US stock market had their day in the sun finally overnight as US indexes moved sharply higher as the armchair epidemiologists of day trading decided that omicron, while contagious, will be mild symptomatically. The S&P 500 jumped 1.42% higher, with the Nasdaq rising by 0.83%, while the Dow Jones leapt by 1.83%. In Asia, some short-term profit-taking is evident as the news wires turn slightly sour in Asia, futures on all three indexes edging around 0.15% lower.
The US Dollar Rallies

With omicron nerves easing overnight the US dollar reasserted itself, rallying modestly versus major currencies and holding steady in the EM space. The dollar index finished 0.10% higher at 96.12, edging higher to 96.17 in Asia. Notably, both the Australian and New Zealand dollars, key risk-sentiment barometers fell once again to 2021 lows, hinting that caution remains the key mantra in currency markets still.
Two Trades To Watch: Gold, EUR/GBP

Gold is moving higher, picking up from a 4 week low ahead of the US non-farm payroll. There are plenty of mixed headlines for gold traders to digest from the fears surrounding the spread Omicron, to the more hawkish Fed and news that the US government has avoided another shut down.
Dollar Slightly Higher as Markets Await US NFP

Dollar rises slightly in Asian session today, as markets await non-farm payrolls report from the US. Commodity currencies are generally lower despite to strong rebound in US stocks overnight. As for the week, Swiss Fran and Yen remain the strongest ones followed by Dollar. Aussie and Kiwi are the weakest. We’ll see how NFP would adjust market expectations on Fed tapering and rate hike, and thus trigger the movements in all financial markets.
Taylor Daily Press

European stocks open significantly lower again

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) European shares will open lower on Thursday. IG Markets forecast an opening loss of 163 points for the German DAX, minus 86 points for the French CAC 40 and a drop of 75 points for the British FTSE 100. European shares closed higher on Wednesday after rapid...
British Pound Edges Higher

The British pound has edged upwards and punched above the 1.33 line. In North American trade, GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3319, up 0.34% on the day. It has been a light calendar for tier-1 events out of the UK. Truth be told, the markets would be showing scant attention to anything other than a BoE policy meeting, given recent developments which have shaken up the financial markets. I am referring to two key events – the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid and the hawkish pivot by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Investors have been so caught up with these events that the upcoming US payrolls, normally a hotly-anticipated release, has fallen completely off the radar screen.
USD/JPY Could Extend Losses, US NFP Next

USD/JPY started a fresh decline below the 113.50 support. It traded below a major bullish trend line with support near 114.20 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is still facing resistance near 1.1400, and GBP/USD is struggling near 1.3400. Crude oil price extended decline below the $65.00 support zone. USD/JPY Technical...
Hesitant Europeans open Christmas markets with eye on Covid

A surge in new COVID-19 cases left an uneasy feeling hanging over Frankfurt's Christmas market, as well as at other markets around Europe. In Frankfurt, masked customers must pass through a one-way entrance to a fenced-off wine hut, stopping at the hand sanitizer station, while security officers check their vaccination certificates.
European Open: RBNZ Hike, FTSE Holds Support, Lira In Freefall

Australia’s ASX 200 index fell by 0.2 points (0%) and currently trades at 7,410.80. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -15.72 points (-0.06%) and currently trades at 24,635.86. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index has fallen by -15.72 points (-0.06%) and currently trades at 24,635.86. China’s A50 Index has risen...
Forex Today: Turkish Lira’s Fall Continues

The Turkish lira fell by more than 10% yesterday, with USD/TRY reaching as high as 13.50 after Erdogan made a speech painting Turkey’s currency crisis as a war for national independence against sinister speculative forces. Most Forex brokers offering USD/TRY suspended trading in the pair for some hours, and although now mostly back online, spreads have been widened as high as approximately 3% of the value of the position. We are quite likely to see some further advance in USD/TRY over the coming days, but be aware that trading this currency pair seems prohibitively expensive. It is falling with very strong momentum, currently averaging about 3% per day against the US dollar.
Choppy Markets Brace For Nonfarm Payrolls

US jobs report could decide whether Fed pulls the QE handbrake. Euro trades heavy after German restrictions, commodity FX bleeds. Oil bounces even without OPEC support, gold grinds lower. Nonfarm payrolls coming up. The US employment report for November will dominate trading in financial markets today as investors grapple with...
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher after broad rally on Wall Street

Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after a broad rally on Wall Street as investors kept an eye on the spread of the new coronavirus variant and measures governments are taking to restrain it. Hong Kong slipped more than 1% while Tokyo edged lower. Shanghai and Seoul were higher while Sydney was nearly unchanged. Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries.The Securities and Exchange Commission has moved to...
USD Continued To Be Soft Ahead Of The US Employment Report Release

The USD continued to be weak yesterday, against a number of its counterparts ahead of the release of the US employment report for November. Overall, the expectations for the key metrics of the report are showing a tightening of the US employment market as the NFP figure is forecasted to rise, the unemployment rate to tick down and average earnings to accelerate their growth. Should the actual rates and figures meet their respective forecasts, we may see the USD getting some support as it would imply that the US employment market tightened, easing the Fed’s worries. Also, an acceleration of the average earnings growth rate could imply further inflationary pressures within the US economy and overall good readings could prompt the Fed to accelerate the pace of its monetary policy tightening by expediting the pace of the tapering of its QE program and hike rates in an earlier date. Yet we would also note the release today of the ISM non-manufacturing PMI figure for November as well as October’s US factory orders, while on a more fundamental level we note that the market’s worries about the Omicron variant of the pandemic tend to ease yet uncertainty is still present.
Oil Rallies Despite OPEC+, Gold Dips

Oil markets rallied last night despite OPEC+ surprising the markets and the author by deciding to continue their pre-planned 400,000 bpd production increases this month. OPEC+ has left a huge poison pill in their statement, retaining the right to convene an immediate meeting and to change their mind if omicron continues to send oil prices lower. That has made it dangerous to be short at these levels and the net effect was to lift prices higher, after the market sold immediately on the headline, before reading the small print.
CAD Surges on Strong Job Data, USD Mixed after NFP Miss

Canadian Dollar rises strongly entering into US session, as boosted by much stronger than expected job data. On the other hand, Dollar is struggling to react to mixed non-farm payroll data. As for today, the Loonie is the strongest one, followed by Swiss Franc and Euro. Aussie and Kiwi are so far the worst. But, the picture may change before weekly close.
