ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

House Of Cards

By Swissquote Bank SA
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe strong rebound we saw in US equity futures ended up giving way to a decent sell-off on Wednesday trading session; all major US indices closed lower: the S&P500 ended the day near 1.20% lower and Nasdaq slid almost 2% and closed the session below the 16000 mark. It was the...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead

Investing.com -- Developments around the Omicron coronavirus variant will continue to be the main driver of market sentiment in the week ahead and this news flow, together with a hawkish turn by the Federal Reserve, means Friday’s inflation data will be in the spotlight. Broad based market volatility, which saw Bitcoin tumble on Saturday, looks set to remain elevated. Meanwhile, the UK is to release October GDP data ahead of the Bank of England’s December meeting. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
STOCKS
DailyFx

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Omicron Fears May Weigh on US Stocks; Reopening Trade at Risk

Volatility has spiked in recent days on growing concerns about the pandemic. The S&P 500 has trended lower as traders have trimmed their exposure to risk assets. Though the fundamental backdrop remains supportive for most U.S. stocks on strong corporate earnings and constructive profit outlook, omicron variant uncertainty will drive price action in the near-term.
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Of Cards#Us Dollar#Oil Markets#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Vix
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market aims for back-to-back gains, even as employment report shows 210,000 jobs created in November

U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Friday morning, as investors parsed a jobs report that came in much weaker than expected on a headline basis but appeared to offer some fodder for bullish investors worried about a rapid pace of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department reported that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, the report did have some strong points. The jobless rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%, and touched a new pandemic low. Economists...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
actionforex.com

Stocks to Open Higher after Ambiguous NFP Report

Headline NFP report number disappoints coming in at less than half of what is expected. However, unemployment drops significantly to 4.2% and the participation rate rises. US stocks are set for stronger start after a very mixed non-farm payroll report. The headline number disappointed coming in at half of what was expected.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Asian Markets In Wait-And-See Mode

US stock markets roared higher overnight as omicron nerves settled on initial indications that the new variant is very contagious, but less severe symptom-wise. Whether that is the case or not remains to be seen and omicron sentiment will continue driving swings in market direction into next week. It was enough to flush the FOMO gnomes of Wall Street into action though, with stock markets rallying impressively on Wall Street.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Fed’s U-Turn Being The Latest High Level Events

European dealings parted ways with the US session once more yesterday. European equities opened significantly lower in a catch-up move to WS’s losses on Wednesday and never really managed to overturn that sluggish start. Main indices ended 1%-1.5% lower. German Bunds also outperformed US Treasuries. News that Germany would install a fresh lockdown for the unvaccinated triggered a technical break of the German 10-yr yield below key support at -0.35%. Technical selling accelerated the move which also coincided with a Pavlov-like spike lower in oil prices after Saudi Arabia/OPEC+ decided at its monthly meeting to continue reversing production cuts at the planned monthly pace of 400k barrels a day. Given that OPEC+ forecasts suggest that supply is expected to overtake demand in coming months, we wouldn’t be surprised if the cartel at one of its next meetings nevertheless hits the brakes. Brent crude temporarily fell from $70/b to $66/b, but erased all of those losses during the rest of the US session to currently trade near $71/b. German yields closed the day 1.6 bps (30-yr) to 3.3 bps (5-yr) lower. The US yield curve bear flattened with yields adding 7.7 bps (3-yr) to 2.3 bps (30-yr). US Treasuries have been underperforming ever since Fed Chair Powell made his U-turn on the inflation treat to the US economy. More Fed governors unleashed the shackles yesterday, supporting the call to speed up the taper process and create room for rate hikes. The US 10-yr yield did manage to hold above 1.41% support for now. The rebound of US stock markets (close +0.83% to +1.83%) helped hold US Treasuries under pressure. The dollar ended the day stronger (DXY>96, EUR/USD<1.13), but we admit that gains could have been bigger. The USD’s disproportional November frontrunning could be an argument, while EUR investors probably gradually eye the December 16 ECB meeting. Pressure on the Lagarde and co to change tack on inflation and prepare/present an exit strategy is growing bigger every day with record high core EMU CPI prints and the Fed’s U-turn being the latest high level events. In a daily perspective, we are inclined to continue giving the advantage to the greenback though. Today’s eco calendar contains US payrolls and non-manufacturing ISM. Previous Q4 data all bode well for strong outcomes which would continue the underperformance of US Treasuries vs German Bunds and thus help the dollar. Regarding German Bunds, the jury remains out whether yesterday’s partly technically inspired break below -0.35% will hold in a context of rising US yields. EUR/GBP followed the move south of EUR/USD and returned below 0.85. Any EUR-rebound potential remains limited going into this month’s BoE meeting (UK policy rate lift-off).
STOCKS
Detroit News

Stocks slump after murky jobs report, as markets swing

New York – Wall Street closed out a bumpy week with more losses on Friday following a mixed reading on U.S. jobs markets that investors said was tough to parse. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and closed 0.8% lower. The benchmark index is coming off a jolting stretch where it swerved by at least 1.2% in five straight days, pounded by uncertainty about how the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will halt its support for markets.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow ends well off Friday's low, Nasdaq falls 1.8% and all 3 major stock-market indexes post weekly losses in wild week

U.S. stock benchmarks closed lower Friday, but managed to finish off the day's worst levels, as investors wrestled with weaker-than-expected November jobs report. The Labor Department report showed that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in the U.S. in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, analysts say the lackluster jobs gain isn't likely to alter the Federal Reserve's plan to accelerate the scaling back of its monthly bond purchases at policy makers' next meeting in less than two weeks. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

Most analysts and policy makers apparently maintain the working hypothesis that the impact of the new corona waves/the Omicron variant on global growth will be muted, at least manageable. However, global investors, and in particular European ones, for now still keep some ‘better safe than sorry attitude’. The Fed at the same time turning its focus to re-anchoring inflation (expectations) rather than support growth or employment only complicates the story for risk assets. In a session deprived of key economic data, both in the US and EMU, the way south still was the path or least resistance for equities. European indices still had some negative catching-up to do after yesterday’s late-session setback in the US. Losses are substantial with the likes of the EuroStoxx 50 losing up to 2.0%. US indices went from a flat opening to gains of 1.4% (DJI). In fixed income, US and European markets take a completely different path. The US curve continues its bear flattening trend as markets further adapt the new guidance from Fed Chair Powell and Loretta Mester, highlighting rising chances for a rate lift-off already in spring of next year. US jobless claims only give a very fragmented insight on US labour market developments. Still at 220k, this week’s report again printed better than expected. US yields are rising between 4 bpn (2-y) and unchanged (30-y). The picture for the US 10-y yield remains ‘fragile’, but for now the 1.40/41% support area survives. The bottoming out process in US real yields also continues (10-y -1.02%). Yields currently ease off the intraday ‘highs’ on headlines that Russia is proposing a OPEC+ production hike. In volatile trading, the Brent oil price currently trades near $67 p/b, dampening inflation expectations. Contrary to the US, German/European yields are giving up some key support levels, with the German 10-y yield smashing below the key -0.35% support (currently -0.39%). European governments, including Germany, taking additional Covid containment measures, clearly is seen as complicating any ECB steps to join the Fed’s anti-inflationary approach. German yields are declining between 3.3 bps (2-y) and 5 bps (5 & 10-y). Despite the European risk-off, intra-EMU spreads even show a modest narrowing, probably betting that ECB support might be withdrawn slower than expected.
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. & European stock futures rise, oil bounces

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. and European stocks futures moved higher on Monday as Asian markets lagged, while bonds surrendered some of their recent gains and oil rallied as Saudi Arabia lifted its crude prices. November's mixed U.S. jobs report did little to shake market expectations of more aggressive...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Is NFP Still Important?

US indices recorded a strong rebound yesterday on expectation that omicron is more transmissible but less deadly, but the volatility remains high. That’s a sign that the stress in the market is not over just yet, because the root cause of the latest market selloff is not only omicron, it’s also the fear of seeing the markets left with less Federal Reserve (Fed) support due to Fed’s willingness to address the high inflation issue moving forward. And, that remains a major downside risk to the risky assets. The PE ratio for the S&P500 is at the highest levels in more than a decade, and the companies will have to fly with their own wings, or at least partly, when the Fed will be done giving out cheap liquidity. Also, the delta variant threatens the holiday activity, therefore a 2% jump in Boeing points that the latest gains may not be sustainable.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US Stocks Rally Ahead Of The Latest NFP Data

The price of crude oil declined slightly after the latest meeting by OPEC and its allies. The cartel decided to continue increasing monthly crude production by about 400k barrels. Before the meeting, some analysts were expecting that the cartel will slow the reduction because of the new Covid-19 variant. In an unusual move, the cartel added that its meeting would remain in session. This means that members will continue watching developments in the industry and intervene if needed. The OPEC decision came two weeks after the US agreed to release its strategic petroleum reserves.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Omicron and a Hawkish Fed Challenge Markets

Volatility picked up in markets this week as the Fed’s Jerome Powell took a hawkish twist and the new Covid variant Omicron added new uncertainty to the growth as well as inflation outlook. The stock market VIX volatility ‘fear gauge’ increased to the highest level in 10 months and German 10-year yields dropped to -0.35%, the lowest level in two months. EUR/USD bounced higher to above 1.13 despite hawkish Fed comments but it probably reflects a temporary correction as investors are quite long the USD. The common factor in markets also seem to be a squaring of positions heading into year-end to protect positions in the midst of rising uncertainty. Oil prices has dropped sharply to just below USD70 per barrel on concerns over less travelling over the winter amid new covid waves and restrictions. It’s a drop of more than USD15 per barrel in a little more than a month.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy