Fed Chair Powell’s U-Turn On Inflation Is The Obvious Driver

US indices recorded a strong rebound yesterday on expectation that omicron is more transmissible but less deadly, but the volatility remains high. That’s a sign that the stress in the market is not over just yet, because the root cause of the latest market selloff is not only omicron, it’s also the fear of seeing the markets left with less Federal Reserve (Fed) support due to Fed’s willingness to address the high inflation issue moving forward. And, that remains a major downside risk to the risky assets. The PE ratio for the S&P500 is at the highest levels in more than a decade, and the companies will have to fly with their own wings, or at least partly, when the Fed will be done giving out cheap liquidity. Also, the delta variant threatens the holiday activity, therefore a 2% jump in Boeing points that the latest gains may not be sustainable.
