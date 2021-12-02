ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Asian Open Omicron Spreads To Its 29th Country

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

A fully vaccinated traveller returning from South Africa to the US tested positive upon arrival to the states, just hours after airlines were told to provide names of passengers from southern Africa who had known Omicron outbreaks. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) the variant has now spread to 29...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Risk Improves, As Omicron Fears Fade

The German ZEW index may resume a declining trend after last month's small rebound, a development seen in the similar Euro sentix indicator yesterday. New headwinds from Covid, weakness in China and declining real wages currently weigh on the German economy. German industrial production could also surprise to the downside...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Stocks Mixed, Fed Back in Focus as Omicron Fears Ease

US stocks are set to start mixed with the Nasdaq underperforming as investors position for a more hawkish Fed. US stocks are set for a mixed start with the high tech Nasdaq under performing as treasury yields rise. Easing Omicron fears are making way for investors to position for a more hawkish Fed.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Germany factor orders dropped -6.9% mom in Oct, as foreign orders tumbled

Germany factory orders dropped sharply by -6.9% mom in October, much worse than expectation of -0.2% mom decline. Not including major orders, a 1.8% decrease in new orders in manufacturing was recorded. Looking at some details, domestic orders rose 3.4% mom. Foreign orders dropped -13.1%. New orders from Eurozone dropped...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Stocks#Asian#The Dow Jones#Ism#Usd Jpy Equities
The Independent

Asian shares slide after China Evergrande warns of cash woes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned late Friday it may run out of money. Investors also are struggling with uncertainty about the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will cut off its support for markets. "This is a week that will force uncomfortable contemplation about 'known unknowns' mainly associated with omicron, Fed tightening and China (regulatory/property) risks," Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.That will bring still more uncertainty after a tumultuous spell last week, it said. Hong Kong dropped 1.8% and the Shanghai Composite index gave up...
ECONOMY
lonelyplanet.com

The UK has updated its travel rules amid Omicron spread

The UK government is once again tweaking its travel rules, this time in response to the detection of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 in the country. As of Tuesday, November 30, every passenger arriving into the UK from another country (apart from Ireland) will be required to take a PCR test within 48 hours of arrival, and self-isolate until they receive a negative result. Passengers will need to do some research and pre-book their PCR test before traveling. That's because they'll need to include the test's booking reference in the passenger locator form, which is to be completed up to 48 hours before departure. The rules apply to adults and children between the ages of five and 17.
TRAVEL
elpasoinc.com

Asian stocks fall further after new virus variant spreads

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets fell further Monday after the omicron variant of the coronavirus was found in more countries and governments imposed travel controls. Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney declined, though losses were much smaller than Friday's sharp decline after reports said the variant first spotted in South Africa appeared to be spreading around the globe.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Asian travel stocks fall on omicron fears

Airline and travel-related stocks are broadly lower in early Asian trade, weighed by investor concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which has prompted tighter border controls in some countries.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Australia AiG services rose to 49.6, underachieving relative to expectations

Australia AiG Performance of Services rose 2.0 pts to 49.6 in November. Sales dropped -1.6 to 53.6. Employment dropped -0.6 to 56.2. New orders rose 8.6 to 47.4. Supplier deliveries rose 0.9 to 40.4. Input prices dropped -8.3 to 65.3. Selling prices dropped -3.5 to 58.2. Ai Group Chief Executive,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Taiwan, Slovakia hold talks as island firms ties with Europe

Senior officials from the Slovak Republic are in Taiwan for talks on deepening ties with the island in the highest-level visit by the EU-member country since it opened a representative office in Taiwan in 2003. The visit by the delegation, which began Sunday, follows a mission last month by members of the European Parliament to the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China It comes amid growing support for the island democracy, which China says is part of its territory and could be annexed by force if necessary. "The fact that we are here today despite the...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Equities Perk Up As Omicron Panic Eases, Fed Liftoff In Focus

Positive start for US and European stock futures, Asia mixed as mood brightens. But still plenty of caution amid Omicron unknowns and central bank policy shifts. Busy week lined up – US CPI the highlight; dollar edges higher. Is the Omicron scare over?. After a gruesome two weeks, US equities...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Omicron Spreads In US, Australia

The United States and Australia announced their first locally transmitted cases of the Omicron variant as authorities worldwide rushed on Friday to stem the spread of the heavily mutated Covid-19 strain. The World Health Organization has warned it could take weeks to determine whether Omicron is more transmissible and whether...
PUBLIC HEALTH
actionforex.com

International Monetary Fund Asks Fed To Acelerate QE Cuts

Last week on Friday, investors' attention was focused on US nonfarm payrolls data. The labor market statistics were disappointing. The US economy added only 210,000 jobs in November (against 533,000 expected), while the unemployment rate decreased from 4.6% to 4.2%. Also, last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank will probably discuss reducing its stimulus program more quickly at its meeting later this month. A lot will depend on US inflation data due, which will be published later this week. Analysts are predicting a rise in inflation to 6.7% in annual terms. The acceleration of inflation may strengthen expectations of a faster reduction of QE by the Fed. The US stock market fell again on Friday. By the close of the stock market, Dow Jones Index (US30) decreased by 0.17% (-4.14% for the week), S&P500 (US500) decreased by 0.84% (-2.27% for the week), and NASDAQ Technology Index (US100) lost 1.92% (-4.14% for the week) and became the fall leader among the major US indices. Stocks sold off due to the twin uncertainties over the Omicron strain and the prospect of a faster reduction in the Federal Reserve's stimulus program.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Fauchi Says Early Data On Omicron Is 'Encouraging'

We are looking forward to reading the Riksbank minutes today. Germany releases factory orders for November. They are quite volatile but have generally lost momentum since summer. The Euro Sentix indicator is also due. It increased last month but concerns over Covid restrictions in the euro area may push it...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Mixed Equity Trading Seen In Asia After Losses On Wall Street

Hang Seng has declined by >1.4%;HK TECH index drops >2% amid delisting concerns related to the US; Evergrande said that there is no guarantee that the Group will have sufficient funds to continue to perform its financial obligations. Shanghai Composite has outperformed and traded slightly higher; Property and Financial indices...
STOCKS

