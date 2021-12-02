ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

$128,075 donated in ‘Giving Tuesday’ event; donations still coming in

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — At the close of business Wednesday, AllOne Foundation and Charities reported that $128,075 had been received through the Giving Tuesday event.

John Cosgrove, executive director, said donations were still coming in and a “final final” amount will be announced today.

Cosgrove said Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities.

AllOne Charities identified 46 nonprofits that will receive up to $1,000 each to complement their overall fundraising efforts on that day. The community was invited to donate to these participating charities:

Candy’s Place; CASA; Catherine McAuley Center; Central PA Food Bank; CEO Food Bank; Child Hunger Outreach Partners; Children’s Service Center; Family Promise of Carbon County; Family Service Association; Goodwill Industries; Greater Carbondale YMCA; Greater Pittston YMCA; Greater Scranton YMCA; Jewish Family Services; Lacawac Sanctuary; Lycoming United Way; Maternal & Family Health Services; Meals on Wheels-Monroe County; Meals on Wheels – NEPA; My Vision 9; NativityMiguel School; NeighborWorks NEPA; NEPA Inclusive; North Central Sight Services, Inc.; Northeast Regional Cancer Institute; Northern Tier Industry & Education Consortium; PA Elks Major Projects; Pocono Mountains United Way; Pocono Services for Families and Children; River Valley YMCA; Ronald McDonald House; SAFE, Inc.; Saint Joseph’s Center; Sights for Hope; Step by Step, Inc.; Telespond Senior Services; Turn to Us, Inc.; United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA; United Way of Greater Hazleton, United Way of Wyoming Valley; Victims Resource Center; The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement; Wyoming Valley Alcohol & Drug Services; Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball; Wyoming Valley Children’s Association; and the Wilkes-Barre YMCA.

Cosgrove said whatever the community gives, AllOne Charities will match up to $1,000. Cosgrove said the gifts multiply and the organizations are moved to do more to help our friends and families experiencing the effects of these challenging times.

AllOne Charities will also give an additional $1,000 to the organization with the most individual donors and $1,000 to the organization that raises the most.

Cosgrove said nonprofits are making a difference in the opioid crisis, food security, gaps in autism services, mental and behavioral services, and for women and children.

AllOne Charities is a public 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit philanthropic institution created in 2015 with the goal of helping to sustain the nonprofits serving health care, disease prevention, human services and education.

The 13 counties served are: Bradford, Carbon, Clinton, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne and Wyoming.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Beyond the Byline: Feel the spirit of giving

WILKES-BARRE — This year, perhaps more than any other year, is truly a time to invoke the old adage that it is better to give than receive. Take a look around and you will see — perhaps even feel — the tremendous need that exists in our community and you can’t help but notice that the need is growing at an alarming rate.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Millennial Money: Sustain generosity beyond the holidays

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. 2020 asked a lot from us. We faced new challenges and reckoned with old ones, and often the world’s problems collided with our own individual needs. Help — whether in donations or even just attention — might’ve been hard to give when you required some yourself.
ADVOCACY
Times Leader

JCC marks final day of Hanukkah

KINGSTON — Joy comes in many forms, and at the Friedman JCC on Sunday, joy was all around — from the mad dash for candy dropped from a fire truck, to the celebration of the final night of Hanukkah. The JCC hosted an open house on Sunday afternoon, featuring an...
KINGSTON, PA
Times Leader

Opinion: Downtown Rebound: Many reasons to invest in Wilkes-Barre

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. For me, there are as many personal reasons as professional ones to invest in Wilkes-Barre. Multiple opportunities are here for everyone to get involved with the Downtown Rebound. Whether it’s a business venture, living in the downtown, supporting our merchants and restaurants, or enjoying a night at the FM Kirby Center or Movies 14, it all adds up and positions Wilkes-Barre for a better tomorrow.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susquehanna, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
City
Tioga, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Times Leader

Alternative Christmas Craft Fair offers eclectic gifts

WILKES-BARRE — With Christmas just a few short weeks away, the First Presbyterian Church wasted no time getting into the holiday spirit with their annual Alternative Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday. “We call it alternative because it gives everyone something alternative to do for Christmas,” said Pam Kerns, from First...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Buzzing and wrapping: Bee Hive Gift Shop gearing up for holidays

WILKES-BARRE — After a year and a half of uncertainty for everyone, one downtown Wilkes-Barre business is eager to give holiday shoppers something to buzz about. The Bee Hive Gift Shop, located in Midtown Village at 41 South Main Street, has been in business for over a decade now. JoAnne Zarick purchased it almost four years ago from former Wilkes-Barre Mayor Thomas Leighton’s wife, Patty. Little did she know, like so many other small business owners, she was in for a tumultuous time during the pandemic.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Giving the gift of knowledge

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. This is a story about tenacity and a love of books, as well as kindness to a little girl that Esther “Essy” Davidowitz probably will never meet. It’s also a story about the satisfaction you feel when you’ve reached a goal.
KINGSTON, PA
Times Leader

West Wyoming welcomes Santa with tree lighting

WEST WYOMING — More than 700 people gathered at Ralph Daily park here on Sunday night for a tree lighting event that officials hope will become a tradition. Midway through the event, Santa Claus arrived on a West Wyoming fire truck, settling into a sleigh in the middle of the park to hear Christmas lists and give parents a chance to get a photo of their children with the jolly elf.
WEST WYOMING, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catherine Mcauley
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy