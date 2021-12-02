$128,075 donated in ‘Giving Tuesday’ event; donations still coming in

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — At the close of business Wednesday, AllOne Foundation and Charities reported that $128,075 had been received through the Giving Tuesday event.

John Cosgrove, executive director, said donations were still coming in and a “final final” amount will be announced today.

Cosgrove said Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities.

AllOne Charities identified 46 nonprofits that will receive up to $1,000 each to complement their overall fundraising efforts on that day. The community was invited to donate to these participating charities:

Candy’s Place; CASA; Catherine McAuley Center; Central PA Food Bank; CEO Food Bank; Child Hunger Outreach Partners; Children’s Service Center; Family Promise of Carbon County; Family Service Association; Goodwill Industries; Greater Carbondale YMCA; Greater Pittston YMCA; Greater Scranton YMCA; Jewish Family Services; Lacawac Sanctuary; Lycoming United Way; Maternal & Family Health Services; Meals on Wheels-Monroe County; Meals on Wheels – NEPA; My Vision 9; NativityMiguel School; NeighborWorks NEPA; NEPA Inclusive; North Central Sight Services, Inc.; Northeast Regional Cancer Institute; Northern Tier Industry & Education Consortium; PA Elks Major Projects; Pocono Mountains United Way; Pocono Services for Families and Children; River Valley YMCA; Ronald McDonald House; SAFE, Inc.; Saint Joseph’s Center; Sights for Hope; Step by Step, Inc.; Telespond Senior Services; Turn to Us, Inc.; United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA; United Way of Greater Hazleton, United Way of Wyoming Valley; Victims Resource Center; The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement; Wyoming Valley Alcohol & Drug Services; Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball; Wyoming Valley Children’s Association; and the Wilkes-Barre YMCA.

Cosgrove said whatever the community gives, AllOne Charities will match up to $1,000. Cosgrove said the gifts multiply and the organizations are moved to do more to help our friends and families experiencing the effects of these challenging times.

AllOne Charities will also give an additional $1,000 to the organization with the most individual donors and $1,000 to the organization that raises the most.

Cosgrove said nonprofits are making a difference in the opioid crisis, food security, gaps in autism services, mental and behavioral services, and for women and children.

AllOne Charities is a public 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit philanthropic institution created in 2015 with the goal of helping to sustain the nonprofits serving health care, disease prevention, human services and education.

The 13 counties served are: Bradford, Carbon, Clinton, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne and Wyoming.