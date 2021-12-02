ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison.ai snaps up $97M in Series B funding

By Adam Ang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthcare AI startup Harrison.ai has raised A$129 million ($97 million) in a Series B funding round and teamed up with listed medical diagnostics provider Sonic Healthcare to create new AI tools in pathology. WHAT IT DOES. Founded in 2018, Harrison.ai is known for its flagship product Annalise CXR, an...

