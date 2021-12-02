ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Omicron, delta variants combine for decision-making headache

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — Governments around the world are weighing new measures for populations tired of hearing about restrictions and vaccines with the coronavirus delta variant of COVID-19...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what alarms him about the omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network’s program “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Delta#Europe#Associated Press#Ap#Greeks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
SKIFT

Omicron Pushes Hotel Industry to Look for Hard Lessons From Delta Variant

One thing is clear for the hotel business heading into winter amid the emergence of a new coronavirus variant: Leisure hotels will continue to be the best-performing assets for several more months. But this doesn’t have to mean hotel owners should write off all expectations of business travel. Government and...
INDUSTRY
healthday.com

Biden to Announce Plan to Battle Omicron, Delta Variants This Winter

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- President Joe Biden plans to announce a new round of measures to protect Americans against the spread of coronavirus variants on Thursday. The strategy will include making rapid at-home COVID-19 tests free for more people, extending rules on mask wearing on planes and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHON2

WHO says measures against delta work for omicron variant too

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — World Health Organization officials in the Western Pacific say border closures adopted by some countries may buy time to deal with the omicron coronavirus variant, but measures put in place and experience gained in dealing with the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

WHO says experience gained in tackling Delta variant will help fight Omicron

A senior medic warned that ‘every country and every community must prepare for new cases’. World Health Organisation (WHO) officials in the Western Pacific have said border closures may buy time to deal with the Omicron coronavirus variant, but measures put in place and experience gained in dealing with the Delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the pandemic.
WORLD
abc17news.com

Putin hopes WHO soon approves Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced hope for a quick approval of the country’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by the World Health Organization, saying the move is essential for expanding its global supplies. Speaking during Sunday’s video call with Francesco Rocca, the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Putin said that receiving the WHO’s vetting is necessary to spread the Russian vaccine more broadly around the world, including free supplies. The Russian leader also argued that WHO’s approval should open the door for the Russians and others who received the Sputnik V vaccine to travel more freely around the world. Russia has Europe’s highest confirmed COVID-19 death toll, at over 281,000.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy