Labor Issues

Labor group calls on OSHA to investigate Amazon employee Covid-19 cases

By Alex Halverson
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA coalition of unions charge that Amazon undercounted the number of cases breaking out in the...

www.bizjournals.com

