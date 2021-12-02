Labor group calls on OSHA to investigate Amazon employee Covid-19 cases

‘Less need’ to investigate every case of Covid-19 as contact tracing responsibility shifts to cities. Now that city and town health departments are taking back responsibility for investigating cases of Covid-19 and tracking their contacts, state officials say local workers can scale back their efforts after Jan. 1 by not investigating every Covid-19 case and instead singling out infections in certain settings, such as clusters of infections. Even sooner, local workers can start making only one call on a case, with no followup after reaching the person. The policies, which are optional, will apply until the end of this year.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO