None of the six finalists for the MLB MVP awards made the playoffs, so we applied the same logic to determine a NASCAR Cup Series “MVP” for 2021. Anyone who argues against Kyle Larson as being the MVP (or MVD) of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season is probably out of their mind, but as we all know, NASCAR doesn’t share much in common with most “stick and ball” sports.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO