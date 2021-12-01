ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explainer-Does Omicron pose higher risks for infants than other variants?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Data from an area in South Africa hard-hit by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has shown a high number of hospital admissions of infants under 2 years old, raising concerns that the variant may pose risks to young children. South African scientists have said they...

deseret.com

Omicron variant is sending unvaccinated children to the hospital, scientists say

The highly transmissible omicron variant is sending large numbers of unvaccinated children under 5 years old in South Africa to the hospital, The Daily Beast reports. Waasila Jassat, a South African government adviser, said that week-to-week cases show that hospitalization among children under 5 years old is second to those over 60 years old.
KIDS
fox40jackson.com

Omicron variant poses ‘very high’ global risk, ‘unprecedented number of spike mutations’: WHO

The COVID-19 omicron variant has an “unprecedented number of spike mutations” and poses a “very high” global risk, the World Health Organization said Monday. Because of fears that the new variant has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines, there are growing concerns around the world that the pandemic and associated lockdown restrictions will persist for far longer than hoped.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Coronavirus: ‘We’re going to see variants emerge’ until vaccination rates rise, doctor explains

Despite COVID-19 vaccines now being largely available, lagging vaccination rates create opportunities for the coronavirus to mutate and evolve into more dangerous versions. “I think we just need to tap the brakes a little bit and get into the new world of expectations of COVID,” Dr. Michael Saag, associate dean for global health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “COVID is going to be with us for years to come, and we’re going to see variants emerge. And we’re going to go through this process several times, maybe many times in the future.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

CVS Just Gave This Urgent Warning to All Customers

CVS has been a vital aid in the fight against COVID, offering vaccinations, tests, and pandemic essentials at its nearly 10,000 locations across the U.S. While the pharmacy chain recently announced that it is planning to close 900 stores over the next few years, it's still working hard to help local communities stay healthy—and that goes well beyond the current pandemic. In fact, CVS just issued an urgent warning to all customers that might send you straight to your nearest location. Read on to find out what prompted the company to send out an important announcement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AccuWeather

Daily coronavirus briefing: Omicron poses higher risk of reinfection

A study out of South Africa suggests that the omicron variant may evade immunity from prior infection. Meanwhile, the United States’ new air travel rules are set to begin next week. 63 Entries. Japan is banning all foreign visitors from entering the country in an attempt to curb the spread...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health.com

What Are the Signs of Kidney Disease? 7 Possible Indicators, According to Doctors

About 90% of people with kidney disease don't realize that they have it, according to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF). It's a scary stat, but one worth repeating. "Most people with kidney disease don't show symptoms until the very late stages," David Goldfarb, MD, clinical chief of nephrology at NYU Langone Health in New York City tells Health. This is why it's so important for people with risk factors for kidney disease, such as being over age 60, or having a chronic medical condition, such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, or an autoimmune disorder like lupus, should get routinely screened for kidney disease, he adds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Sometimes, medications work so well that you experience virtually no side effects whatsoever, enjoying only relief from the condition they were intended to treat. And in the case of other medicines, you may notice immediate side effects, ranging from mild to severe. Unfortunately, one particular medication is now being pulled from the market because it's so potent it could actually be toxic to users, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover which medication is being recalled and what to do if you have it at home.
RETAIL

