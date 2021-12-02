ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mason Mount: Chelsea Won't Stop After Battling Past Watford

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Chelsea goal scorer Mason Mount has stated that his side will never stop fighting after battling to beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Englishman scored the opener in the first-half before the Blues were penned back by Emmanuel Dennis' strike before half-time. Hakim Ziyech bagged the winner from the bench, with Mount getting the important assist.

Speaking to the press after the game via Amazon Sport, Mount sent a message to Chelsea's title rivals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TXey_0dByVk7U00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He said: “We never stop fighting, that’s in the group. We never stop going until the final whistle and we knew it was going to be a tough game.

"Any and all chances we had, we had to take. I should have done better in the first half when I hit the post. I could’ve gone across goal. Hakim comes on and gets his goal. Three points is big for us after the last game.”

The 22-year-old is demanding more from him and his team-mates as Chelsea were not at their best but came away with a crucual three points to see them stay top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Man City and two ahead of Liverpool.

Up next for the Blues is a trip to West Ham in the early kick-off on Saturday.

More Chelsea Coverage

Comments / 0

