Protests

Rights group says Myanmar forces purposely killed protesters

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — The killing of at least 65 protesters in Myanmar’s biggest city on March 14 this year was planned and premeditated, and the perpetrators must be brought to justice, a rights watchdog said in a report released Thursday. Human Rights Watch accused security forces of deliberately encircling...

The Associated Press

Rights group: Taliban kill, abduct dozens of ex-officers

KABUL (AP) — Taliban fighters have summarily killed or forcibly “disappeared” more than 100 former police and intelligence officers since taking power in Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said in a report Tuesday. The group pointed to continuing retaliation against the armed forces of the ousted government despite an announced amnesty.
The Guardian

Myanmar junta accused of forcing people to brink of starvation

Myanmar’s military junta has been accused of forcing people to the brink of starvation with repeated offensives since it seized power in a coup earlier this year. The Special Advisory Council for Myanmar said the junta had destroyed food supplies and killed livestock while cutting off roads used to bring in food and medicine.
94.3 Jack FM

Rights group says IOC is complicit in China’s abuses ahead of Olympics

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Human Rights Watch on Tuesday accused the International Olympic Committee of being complicit in China’s rights abuses ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games after the IOC president’s call with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who supporters say may be under political duress. Foreign governments and rights...
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Shropshire Star

More Insulate Britain protesters face jail, group says

Nine members of the group have been summoned to the High Court on December 14, Insulate Britain said. More members of climate activists Insulate Britain are facing jail for blocking roads, the group has said. Insulate Britain said that nine people will attend the High Court on December 14. They...
AFP

Council of Europe to discipline Turkey over jailed activist

The Council of Europe said Friday it will launch disciplinary action against Turkey for refusing to free prominent activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala, triggering a procedure used only once before in the organisation's history. The Turkish foreign ministry had urged the COE on Thursday not to begin the action "out of respect for the ongoing judicial process", warning that the procedure would be "interference" in its domestic affairs.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Beijing using forced deportation to extradite Taiwan nationals: Rights group

Beijing [China], December 1 (ANI): Beijing has been pressuring foreign governments to extradite Taiwan nationals to China as part of an effort to undermine the self-ruled island, according to a human rights group. Safeguard Defenders, China-focused human rights group's said that the pressure has increased since Tsai Ing-wen was elected...
The Independent

Sudan group condemns UN's call to support reinstated PM

A Sudanese pro-democracy group has condemned comments by the U.N. chief urging citizens to support a deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok so the country can have “a peaceful transition towards a true democracy.”The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which was at the forefront of the uprising against former autocrat Omar al-Bashir rejected late Friday Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s comments as a “moral and political failure.”Hamdok was deposed as part of the Oct. 25 coup by military leaders that brought international criticism and disrupted Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy. He was reinstated last month amid international pressure in a...
AFP

Myanmar junta chief meets Suu Kyi party stalwart

Myanmar's junta chief sat down with a prominent senior figure of Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted party on Sunday, the first significant meeting since the February coup. The military deposed Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party from power, pushing many of her closest political allies into hiding while others have been arrested. The junta has alleged electoral fraud in last year's poll as a justification for the putsch, but much of the country is in open revolt calling for a return to democracy. Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday met with longtime politician and NLD stalwart Tin Oo, who has in recent years receded from the political landscape due to old age and poor health.
AFP

Three wounded as Myanmar soldiers ram car into protest

Myanmar soldiers wounded at least three people after ramming a car into a peaceful anti-coup rally in Yangon, eyewitnesses said Sunday. The rally in Yangon was violently dispersed Sunday morning when a large car ploughed into it, according to a journalist there.
AFP

Taliban leader decrees Afghan women's rights must be 'enforced'

The Taliban issued a decree Friday in the name of their supreme leader instructing Afghan ministries "to take serious action" on women's rights, but failed to mention girls' access to schools. "The Islamic Emirate's leadership directs all relevant organisations... to take serious action to enforce Women's Rights," the decree states, quoting elusive supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
AFP

Six hurt as Kurdish protesters storm chemical weapons body

Kurdish demonstrators stormed the headquarters of the global chemical weapons body on Friday, sparking clashes in which six people were hurt and 50 arrested, Dutch police said. Dozens of protesters alleging that Turkey is using toxic arms in northern Iraq broke through security to enter the grounds of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague. A number of them managed to get inside the lobby of the building before police removed them, diplomatic sources told AFP, while the rest staged a noisy protest outside the front doors. Police dragged the demonstrators off one by one, put them on the ground and handcuffed them, AFP journalists saw. Some were bundled into waiting vans, but the large number meant many were taken away in a hired bus.
AFP

Taliban reject claims of 'summary killings' of ex-security forces

Afghanistan's Taliban government on Sunday rejected condemnation by Western nations over dozens of alleged "summary killings" of former security force personnel documented by rights groups since the Islamists returned to power. But the Taliban's Interior Ministry on Sunday rejected both the Western rebuke and rights groups' allegations. 
