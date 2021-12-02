Rights group says Myanmar forces purposely killed protesters

Kurdish demonstrators stormed the headquarters of the global chemical weapons body on Friday, sparking clashes in which six people were hurt and 50 arrested, Dutch police said. Dozens of protesters alleging that Turkey is using toxic arms in northern Iraq broke through security to enter the grounds of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague. A number of them managed to get inside the lobby of the building before police removed them, diplomatic sources told AFP, while the rest staged a noisy protest outside the front doors. Police dragged the demonstrators off one by one, put them on the ground and handcuffed them, AFP journalists saw. Some were bundled into waiting vans, but the large number meant many were taken away in a hired bus.

