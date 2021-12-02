ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA approval is beside the point

By Editorials
Thousand Oaks Acorn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe editor’s note to the letter from Mr. Kositchek (Nov. 11) states that “Ivermectin is not FDA- approved to treat COVID-19.” That is a rather interesting note. Yes, many of us know ivermectin is not FDA-approved to treat COVID-19 but we no longer think that means anything. Just because...

www.toacorn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

FDA Plans Fast Approvals of Updated COVID-19 Variant Vaccines

"In the event, hopefully unlikely, that updated vaccinations or boosters are needed to respond to this new variant, we will accelerate their development and deployment with every available tool," said President Joe Biden at a White House press conference today. "My team is already working with officials at Pfizer and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to develop contingency plans for vaccines and boosters if needed. I will also direct the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] and CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] to use the fastest process possible without cutting any corners for safekeeping to get vaccines approved and on the market as soon as possible if needed."
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Ivermectin use for Covid-19 treatment is not indicated nor approved by the FDA

The use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19 has received considerable attention in the media. Ivermectin is currently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of some parasitic worms (strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis) in humans, as well as for the treatment of certain internal and external parasites in various animal species. The drug has received attention as it has been touted as an inexpensive and readily available treatment for Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

FDA Approves Maribavir for CMV Infections After Transplant

The federal agency's decision makes this the first CMV treatment for this patient population. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced today the approval of Takeda’s Livtencity (maribavir) as the first treatment for treating adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older and weighing at least 35 kilograms) with post-transplant cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/disease that does not respond with or without genetic mutations that cause resistance) to available antiviral treatment for CMV.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Cdc#Political Prisoner#Solzhenitzyen Records
journaldemocrat.com

FDA approves COVID booster doses for adults

On Nov. 18, tthe U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorizations (EUA) for both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines authorizing use of a single booster dose for all individuals 18 years of age and older after completion of primary vaccination with any FDA-authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
contagionlive.com

Seqirus Granted FDA Approval for First Cell-Based Influenza Vaccine

The FDA has approved patients 6 months and older to receive Seqirus's first-ever adjuvanted, cell-based influenza vaccine. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a multi-dose vial (MDV) platform for Influenza A(H5N1) Monovalent Vaccine, Adjuvanted(AUDENZ) for patients 6 months and older against influenza A(H5N1) in the event of a pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

FDA Approves Vosoritide for Children With Achondroplasia

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved vosoritide (Voxzogo) daily injection for the treatment of children with achondroplasia, the most common form of human dwarfism. The indication is for children aged 5 years and older who have achondroplasia and open epiphyses (growth plates), meaning that they still have...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

FDA Approves Nab-Sirolimus for Locally Advanced Unresectable or Metastatic PEComa

The FDA approved nab-sirolimus as the first drug specifically indicated for the treatment of patients with malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumors. The FDA approved sirolimus albumin-bound nanoparticles for injectable suspension (nab-sirolimus; Fyarro) for intravenous use in the treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumors (PEComa), according to a press release from drug maker Aadi Biosciences.1.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
healthday.com

FDA Approves Livtencity for Posttransplant Cytomegalovirus

MONDAY, Nov. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug for treating posttransplant cytomegalovirus (CMV) that has not responded to available antiviral treatments, the agency announced Tuesday. Livtencity (maribavir) prevents the activity of human cytomegalovirus enzyme pUL97, thereby blocking virus replication. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Pfizer to seek FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine boosters for teens

Pfizer Inc. is expected to seek approval this week for emergency use of its booster shots among American teens ages 16-17. Sources familiar with the matter told The New York Times that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could give the green light in about a week, which would make the Pfizer booster shot the first one available for people younger than 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

FDA panel approves first-of-a-kind COVID-19 pill from Merck

WASHINGTON — A panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday narrowly backed the benefits of a closely watched COVID-19 pill from Merck, setting the stage for a likely authorization of the first drug that Americans could take at home to treat the virus. A Food and Drug Administration panel voted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
LiveScience

1st drug to treat genetic cause of dwarfism approved by FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first drug to treat the most common form of dwarfism, known as achondroplasia. Achondroplasia is caused by mutations in the FGFR3 gene, which encodes instructions to build a protein involved in bone growth and development, according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center. These mutations push the gene into overdrive, studies suggest, which impedes the process by which cartilage tissue gets replaced by bone; this leads to the development of short and abnormally-shaped bones and causes people with achondroplasia to be of short stature. In addition to dwarfism, the mutations can cause health complications, such as sleep apnea, recurrent ear infections, a build-up of fluid in the brain and skeletal problems that require surgery to correct.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Wider Access to Automated Blood Test for Latent Tuberculosis

Officials with the FDA have approved the QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus assay for use on DiaSorin’s automated LIAISON XS platform, according to a press release from Qiagen. This assay is an automated blood-based test for detecting latent tuberculosis (TB). LIASON QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus is an interferon-gamma release assay designed to offer...
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA approves imaging drug for ovarian cancer lesions

The FDA on Nov. 29 approved an imaging drug meant to help surgeons better identify ovarian cancerous tissue when operating. Pafolacianine, which goes by the brand name Cytalux, is intended for use in adult patients with ovarian cancer to help surgeons identify additional cancerous lesions that are typically difficult to detect during surgery. Prior to surgery, the drug is administered via an intravenous injection and binds to folate receptors — a protein in cell membranes that ovarian cancer causes the body to overproduce — and illuminates cancerous tissue.
CANCER
inkfreenews.com

FDA Approves ‘Illuminating’ Drug For Spotting Cancer

WEST LAFAYETTE – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new imaging drug, developed by a Purdue University researcher, that can help spot tumors during surgery with the use of fluorescent technology. Cytalux is marketed by West Lafayette-based On Target Laboratories Inc. and was created by Dr....
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
MarketWatch

Eli Lilly's COVID-19 treatment now authorized high-risk patients 'of any age'

Eli Lilly & Co. said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its bamlanivimab and etesevimab, taken together, to treat certain high-risk patients that are under the age of 12, even newborns. "With the FDA's decision to allow use of bamlanivimab with etesevimab in children and infants, Lilly can now offer treatment and prevention options to high-risk individuals of any age," said Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific and medical officer. Lilly said bamlanivimab and etesevimab taken together retains neutralization activity against the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and the drug maker is working to understand neutralization activity on the omicron variant. Lilly's stock, which fell 1.9% in afternoon trading Friday, has rallied 44.0% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19.7%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
deseret.com

Expert reveals if three COVID-19 vaccine shots protect you from omicron

The former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said there’s a good chance the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will protect you from the omicron variant. Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the COVID-19 vaccine developers have “a pretty good degree of confidence” that fully vaccinated people will be protected from the new variant of the coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedCity News

BioMarin Pharma sees big things for first FDA-approved dwarfism drug

Children whose dwarfism stems from achondroplasia have had few treatment choices other than surgeries to address spinal or limb complications. A drug is now available that could head off some of those problems in the first place. The FDA has approved a BioMarin Pharmaceutical therapy that addresses the genetic mutation at the root of the inherited disorder.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy