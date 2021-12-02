Read full article on original website
Related
Titusville Herald
Tuesday's Scores
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Green boys golf skips rebuilding phase on the way to qualifying for OHSAA state tournament
It may have been looked at as a possible rebuilding year at the start for the Green boys golf team. The Bulldogs opted to skip that phase and jump right into the state championship mix. Despite losing three senior starters, Green will play in the OHSAA Division I state championship tournament on the Ohio State Scarlet course for the second consecutive season. And the Bulldogs are loving their return to state. ...
Week 10 preview for area high school football teams
Adena Warriors (3-6, 2-4 Scioto Valley Conference) vs. Zane Trace Pioneers (9-0, 6-0 SVC) The Pioneers are gunning for a perfect regular season record, and they've got a solid chance ahead of their game at Bostic Field on Friday. The Warriors are fresh off a tough loss to Huntington last week, and the...
Comments / 0