ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

College Basketball Scores

By Sportradar
Titusville Herald
 3 days ago

Louisiana-Monroe 104, Centenary College of Louisiana...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Major College Football Coach Reportedly Getting Fired Sunday

You can reportedly add another notable name to the college football head coach firing list. According to a report from Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the Washington Huskies are expected to fire head coach Jimmy Lake. Lake, 44, is currently suspended for shoving and hitting current linebacker Ruperake...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Reveals His College Football Playoff Picks Right Now

The 2021 college football season is starting to wind down, with only a few games left on the regular season schedule. With conference title games only a few weeks away, every game is that much more important for teams hoping to make the College Football Playoff. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Lee Corso gave an updated look at his playoff teams right now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Brent Venables News

One week after Lincoln Riley bolted for USC, it looks like Oklahoma has its new head coach: Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Venables, who has been at Clemson since 2012, was one of the first names mentioned in conjunction with the OU opening. The connection is obvious; he was on the Sooners’ staff from 1999-2011 as a defensive coordinator/linebackers coach and later associate head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

VIP Intel: The latest on 5-star OT Kelvin Banks

Humble (Texas) Summer Creek five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks surprised a few people back in July when he committed to Oregon over in-state programs Texas A&M and Texas. However, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder recently took visits both both Austin and College Station to see games. And, with it looking like the Ducks are about to lose their head coach to Miami, things could get interesting with Banks' recruitment again a week-and-a-half away from the Early Signing period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College basketball power rankings: Purdue moves up to No. 1, Gonzaga falls out of top 5

Purdue climbs to the top of this week’s college basketball rankings while Duke and Gonzaga tumble following tough losses. This will be a historic week for the Purdue Boilermakers, who are poised to ascend to the top of the AP poll for the first time in program history. It has been a long time coming for the storied Big Ten program, which has been an NCAA Tournament regular that has produced great teams but hasn’t been considered the top team in the land until now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dartmouth College#Marist College#Wofford College#Duquesne 70 Brown#Ccsu#Holy Cross 67#Princeton#Penn St 58 Navy#William Mary#Texas Tech 68#Harvard#Coppin#Bucknell#American U 57 Temple#La Salle#Villanova#Yale#Boyce 29 Auburn 85#Ucf#Stetson
FanSided

Ohio State football: I’m tired of “meaningless” bowl games

I’m tired of “meaningless” bowl games. Notice how I wrote that-“meaningless.” I’m tired of being told bowl games are meaningless. I’m tired of being told if it isn’t the College Football Playoff, the bowl game is meaningless. I understand, your favorite team isn’t playing for a national championship, but don’t tell me these bowl games are meaningless. Especially when it comes my Ohio State Buckeyes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns After Only 1 Season

Presbyterian College head football coach Kevin Kelley is moving on from the program after just one season. The analytics-driven coach took to Twitter to announce his decision to “pursue other football interests.”. “I am so appreciative of Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg and AD Rob Acunto for the opportunity that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
On3.com

Jesse Palmer takes shot at SEC, predicts national title game

The College Football Playoff field has been set. Immediately after laying eyes on the bracket, many predicted that we would see an SEC Championship Game rematch on January 10th. However, ESPN’s Jesse Palmer isn’t convinced. On the College Football Playoff Selection Show, Palmer gave a flaming-hot take regarding the semifinal...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Sunday’s Paige Bueckers News

The basketball world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Connecticut women’s basketball Paige Bueckers went down to the ground with an apparent non-contact injury. Bueckers had to be helped off the floor with less than a minute to play in No. 2 UConn’s 73–54 win over No. 24...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Breaking: Oklahoma’s Bowl Game Is Reportedly Set

The first game of the post-Lincoln Riley era at Oklahoma could be a good one. While the Sooners won’t be playing in the College Football Playoff or New Year’s Six this season, they’re still heading to a fun bowl game. According to reports, Oklahoma is set to take on Oregon...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Bronny James Recruiting: 4 Big Schools Mentioned

The hype for Bronny James continues to grow. Saturday night, the son of the Los Angeles Lakers forward played for his high school, Sierra Canyon, against St. Vincent-St. Mary. Bronny James put on a show, scoring 19 points with an impressive shooting stroke. Bronny James, a class of 2023 product,...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy