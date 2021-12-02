College Basketball Scores

You can reportedly add another notable name to the college football head coach firing list. According to a report from Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the Washington Huskies are expected to fire head coach Jimmy Lake. Lake, 44, is currently suspended for shoving and hitting current linebacker Ruperake...
The 2021 college football season is starting to wind down, with only a few games left on the regular season schedule. With conference title games only a few weeks away, every game is that much more important for teams hoping to make the College Football Playoff. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Lee Corso gave an updated look at his playoff teams right now.
As soon as former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week, the Kansas State Wildcats immediately emerged as the frontrunners to land the veteran signal caller. That speculation now has some real wind in its sails. According to Derek Young, a senior...
One week after Lincoln Riley bolted for USC, it looks like Oklahoma has its new head coach: Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Venables, who has been at Clemson since 2012, was one of the first names mentioned in conjunction with the OU opening. The connection is obvious; he was on the Sooners’ staff from 1999-2011 as a defensive coordinator/linebackers coach and later associate head coach.
Humble (Texas) Summer Creek five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks surprised a few people back in July when he committed to Oregon over in-state programs Texas A&M and Texas. However, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder recently took visits both both Austin and College Station to see games. And, with it looking like the Ducks are about to lose their head coach to Miami, things could get interesting with Banks' recruitment again a week-and-a-half away from the Early Signing period.
Purdue climbs to the top of this week’s college basketball rankings while Duke and Gonzaga tumble following tough losses. This will be a historic week for the Purdue Boilermakers, who are poised to ascend to the top of the AP poll for the first time in program history. It has been a long time coming for the storied Big Ten program, which has been an NCAA Tournament regular that has produced great teams but hasn’t been considered the top team in the land until now.
Just when it appeared late Saturday that the Oklahoma football program had its man in tow as the next head coach of the Sooners, it now appears the wind has shifted differently. Ryan Chapman, who covers Oklahoma sports for Sports Illustrated, published a story on Saturday reporting that Dan Lanning,...
I’m tired of “meaningless” bowl games. Notice how I wrote that-“meaningless.” I’m tired of being told bowl games are meaningless. I’m tired of being told if it isn’t the College Football Playoff, the bowl game is meaningless. I understand, your favorite team isn’t playing for a national championship, but don’t tell me these bowl games are meaningless. Especially when it comes my Ohio State Buckeyes.
There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
Presbyterian College head football coach Kevin Kelley is moving on from the program after just one season. The analytics-driven coach took to Twitter to announce his decision to “pursue other football interests.”. “I am so appreciative of Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg and AD Rob Acunto for the opportunity that...
While Brian Kelly has officially left Notre Dame for LSU, his daughter has to remain at the school in South Bend, Indiana. On Saturday, a TikTok video from Kelly’s daughter went viral on social media. In the video, Kelly’s daughter joked about how she has to remain at Notre Dame...
The College Football Playoff field has been set. Immediately after laying eyes on the bracket, many predicted that we would see an SEC Championship Game rematch on January 10th. However, ESPN’s Jesse Palmer isn’t convinced. On the College Football Playoff Selection Show, Palmer gave a flaming-hot take regarding the semifinal...
The basketball world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Connecticut women’s basketball Paige Bueckers went down to the ground with an apparent non-contact injury. Bueckers had to be helped off the floor with less than a minute to play in No. 2 UConn’s 73–54 win over No. 24...
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-1) will square off with the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) in the Capital One Orange Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff. After winning the Big Ten over the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Michigan Wolverines will face the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl with a national championship game appearance on the line.
The first game of the post-Lincoln Riley era at Oklahoma could be a good one. While the Sooners won’t be playing in the College Football Playoff or New Year’s Six this season, they’re still heading to a fun bowl game. According to reports, Oklahoma is set to take on Oregon...
The hype for Bronny James continues to grow. Saturday night, the son of the Los Angeles Lakers forward played for his high school, Sierra Canyon, against St. Vincent-St. Mary. Bronny James put on a show, scoring 19 points with an impressive shooting stroke. Bronny James, a class of 2023 product,...
