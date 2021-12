In addition to the equipment scope, Wärtsilä will also provide the detailed design for the system as well as all necessary integration requirements. The second barge will be able to load LNG from the major terminals thanks to an elevated manifold feature. Wärtsilä’s leading position as a provider of LNG systems for the marine sector enables the company to offer solid sup-port for owners and operators as the acceptance of LNG fuel continues to grow.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO