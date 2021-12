The Honor 60 series is arriving. New 5G phones from Honor are schedule to be announced. Some details have been shared but we will confirm everything once the Chinese OEM makes and official announcement. The Pro variant is said to have been spotted on Geekbench so this means more details have surfaced. Specifically, device known as TNA-AN00 has reached Geekbench. This means the phone’s launch is soon. Our source has also shared the specs and images of the Honor 60 Pro.

