Odds: Calgary (-105) Boston (-115) O/U: 5.5. The long and winding road for the Flames finally comes to an end tonight as they make a stop at TD Garden in Boston. Calgary has been on the road for 10 days now, playing seven dates with two sets of back to backs. The road trip started off a little bumpy, but Flames have been taking care of business as of late. After last night’s 5-2 thumping of the Islanders the Flames have improved their record on this trip to 3-1-2, earning eight out of a possible 12 points so far on the road. Tonight won’t be an easy task.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO