The American Legion wants to thank all the veterans who attended the Veterans Day ceremony, this was a day to thank you. I want to thank the Louisa Courthouse for the use of the lawn; the VFW and its members; the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office joint rifle squad for the gun salute and the honor guard; our bugle player for playing taps; the Louisa County Military Club; and Tina Lane and the auxiliary and their helpers for putting on a wonderful meal honoring our veterans. This was a wonderful day celebrating our veterans. If I forgot anyone I am sorry.

LOUISA, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO