Mistakes in 'Build Back'

pinalcentral.com
 5 days ago

The left is making every effort to convince the American public that the "Build Back Better" legislation is the answer to all our woes. In fact, it is quite the opposite. Let's look at just one example of the absurd waste that we taxpayers are expected to celebrate in this boondoggle....

www.pinalcentral.com

Comments / 0

New York Post

Build Back’s gift to ambulance-chasing attorneys

Among all the other junk in Democrats’ Build Back Better package is a giveaway to ambulance-chasers. That’s right: a $2.5 billion handout to trial lawyers in the form of a new tax write-off. The IRS usually prohibits lawyers from deducting expenses from contingency-fee cases until they’re resolved, since they should...
POLITICS
stjosephpost.com

House passes Build Back Better Act

Senate Ag Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow applauded the House of Representatives for passing President Biden’s Build Back Better Act. “It’s all about lowering costs for American families and making critical investments to help us combat climate change,” Stabenow says, “especially in partnership with our farmers, ranchers, foresters, and rural communities. I’m fully committed to passing the Build Back Better Act in the Senate.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
@JohnLocke

Build Back Better Would Damage the Economy

House Democrats passed the centerpiece to Biden’s agenda last week with only one Democrat dissenter. The “Build Back Better” bill supposedly shrunk over time from $3.5 trillion to $2 trillion, yet this is only due to “temporary” programs and misleading math. By scheduling some of the massive programs to expire, Democrats lowered the bill’s price tag. They assume, however, that future legislators will renew the programs.
BUSINESS
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: The rich get richer with Build Back Better

The Build Back Better legislation that passed the House last week has me confused coming from a Democratic Party claiming that no one earning less than $400,000 will see a tax increase. A provision calls for an $82 billion expenditure to hire thousands of IRS agents to monitor all bank...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Build Back Better will only make Bidenflation worse

Consumers already have been suffering from near-record high inflation for months now, and today’s Black Friday Christmas shopping will deliver only more sticker shock. While almost everything people buy has become more expensive under President Joe Biden, it is actually low-income voters who are most likely to tell pollsters that rising gas and grocery prices are a “very big problem” facing the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Kankakee Daily Journal

PARKER: Build Back Better, aka wasting trillions

As Democrats regroup to try to pass their $2 trillion Build Back Better Act, pressure grows for shining the light of fiscal responsibility on all this. Given President Joe Biden’s crashing approval ratings, there is some hint the American people smell a rat. One sign of the smell of that...
BUSINESS
starlocalmedia.com

‘Build Back Better’ would reinstate SALT deduction

(The Center Square) – The $1.75 trillion “Build Back Better” social spending bill the U.S. House passed would restore the State and Local Tax Deduction (SALT). The 2017 tax law passed under President Donald Trump capped deductions for state and local taxes paid at $10,000 per year through 2025. Since that time, New Jersey state and federal politicians have worked to reinstate the deduction.
INCOME TAX
commonwealthmagazine.org

‘Build Back Better’ must preserve housing provisions

BUYING A HOME in Mattapan is hard. Prices are high and inventory is low. The same is true throughout the greater Boston area. And if you are a person of color, the numbers are stacked against you. Homeownership rates for white households in Massachusetts approach 70 percent while just 35 percent of Black, Latinx, and Asian residents own a home.
BOSTON, MA
wfirnews.com

Build Back Better moves on to the Senate

President Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation has been passed by Democrats in the House as expected. Now comes the heavy lifting in the Senate. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
CONGRESS & COURTS
qchron.com

Build Back Better childcare, climate

President Biden’s $1.7 trillion Build Back Better package passed the House of Representatives on Nov. 19, and if it manages to secure enough votes in the Senate the Empire State could secure hundreds of billions in childhood education and climate programs and up to $70,000 in relief on state and local taxes.
U.S. POLITICS
easternshorepost.com

‘Build Back Better’ Will Benefit the Shore

Over the past two years, there have been many articles and letters to the editor emphasizing that many of our most vulnerable and marginalized citizens of the Shore have disproportionally suffered inequities during this tragic pandemic. For essential workers and their families, hopelessness and despair are never far from their thresholds. Inadequate and inaccessible health care, poor or nonexistent broadband service, job insecurity, poor housing, lack of affordable childcare, services to the elderly, and other pressures have had a devastating impact on our families and friends. For far too long, there seemed to be no immediate or long-term solutions to these overwhelming societal problems.
SOCIETY
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Stefanik denounces Build Back Better plan as ‘radical’

WASHINGTON — When the multi-trillion dollar Build Back Better Act passed the House Friday, Republican leaders including Rep. Elise Stefanik immediately criticized it as “radical.”. In a joint release sent late Friday, Republican House Caucus Chairwoman Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
sunflower-alliance.org

Build Back Better and Just Transition, Decenber 8

The Build Back Better Act and Infrastructure Act provide new opportunities for a just transition from fossil fuel. Join a panel of labor and environmental experts discussing “Building on Build Back Better to Invest in a Just Transition.”. Panelists will explain how these historic measures are poised to advance elements...
ENVIRONMENT
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Build Back Better has help for health care

A grieving mother who became a political force made Minnesotans painfully aware of what can happen when prescription drugs are priced out of reach. Nicole Smith-Holt's 26-year-old son Alec, who had diabetes, died in 2017 after he aged off his mother's health plan and began rationing the medication that kept him alive: insulin. Its cost increases have easily eclipsed inflation over the past decade. Alec managed a restaurant but couldn't afford a $1,300 refill.
HEALTH SERVICES
Times and Democrat

COMMENTARY: Build Back Better not free

You’re flipping through the channels, and the temptation of “free” causes you to stop surfing and see what the offer is all about. The commercial narrator enthusiastically says that you can get the latest car or gadget today without paying one red cent. But if you stay tuned until the end when the salesman speed reads the fine print, the pitch that seemed too good to be true is just that.
CARS
wnax.com

“Build Back Better” Funds Biofuels

The “Build Back Better” bill backed by President Biden would, among other things, provide over a billion dollars to help expansion of the biofuels industry. South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson says that’s not enough to get him to support “BBB”….. Tax cuts passed under President Trump added about two trillion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thegazette.com

‘Build Back Deader’ with Democrats’ vape tax

As a candidate last year, President Joe Biden famously promised not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. In reality, the massive spending bill under consideration by Democrats in Congress would indeed hike taxes on a bunch of poor and middle-class people. The $1.75 trillion-with-a-T “Build Back Better”...
U.S. POLITICS
Arizona Capitol Times

Critical Tribal Provisions in the Build Back Better Act

It is undeniable that we are now experiencing the consequences of climate change and that tribal communities are among the hardest hit. Congress needs to pass the ”Build Back Better” budget reconciliation package to help our communities now. Recently at The White House Tribal Nations Summit, President Biden set a...
CONGRESS, AZ
Daily Breeze

Build Back Better and America’s inflation

In October, America’s annual inflation level rose to 6.2%. Every inflation can be explained by two causes: demand exceeding supply of goods, or a surfeit of money printed by the government. COVID-19 shut down our economy, so supply of goods plummeted. Our response to COVID also contributed to a slower...
LOS ANGELES, CA

