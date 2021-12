(Adams Co.) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports six arrests and one citation between November 15th and December 3rd. Matthew Christopher Avila, 25, turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office on November 15th for a valid Adams County warrant for Operating While Intoxicated 3rd Offense. This stems from an incident on September 18th. Avila posted the required bond and was released.

ADAMS COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO