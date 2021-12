“Black Lives Matter” appears to be a “racist” title for a single minority group in our country. However, what I am told is that it represents “all” minority groups. Let’s assume that this is true and that is why we are watching our television sitcoms, favorite programs, various news programs with a wide variety of minorities represented. It does appear that maybe one minority is represented more than those minorities with more population in this country than them. But, nonetheless, we now are seeing many more minorities on our screens than previously. That is good. However, for me that makes me wonder, where did all of the people go that were replaced by the “new” minorities that are in their place?

CASA GRANDE, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO