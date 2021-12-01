ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ernie Grunfeld was a basketball executive who developed many close bonds, and more on the shared athletic experiences he has with his son

Cover picture for the articleDan Grunfeld, author of “By the Grace of the Game: The Holocaust, a Basketball Legacy, and an Unprecedented American Dream” focused...

Dan Grunfeld, Son of Ernie Grunfeld, Shares His Family’s Story of Surviving the Holocaust in New Book, ‘By the Grace of the Game’

After an extensive pro hoops career overseas, Dan Grunfeld has found himself writing a new chapter. The former Stanford Cardinal traveled the world playing in Germany, Italy and Jerusalem, had attended business school at his alma mater, and, as the son of former NBA GM Ernie Grunfeld, had met many notable names and faces in the basketball world—but there was more to his story. To his father’s story.
Tennessee State basketball's Hercy Miller, son of Master P, reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Hercy Miller, the son of musical artist Master P, is leaving Tennessee State men’s basketball after just seven games with the program. Miller entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday night, reports from college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. Miller played nine minutes per game through Tennessee State’s first seven contests, hitting on three of his 14 field goal attempts for an average of 2.0 points per game. He also registered one assist to four turnovers.
Kevin Durant On Why He Broke Up With His Fiancee In 2014: "I Love This Girl. But I Didn't Love Her The Right Way."

Kevin Durant is an absolute killer on the floor, arguably the NBA's most effective scorer. Despite his toughness on the court, he is an absolute delight off the floor. According to a publication by Zach Baron on GQ, Durant was in love at a point in time, but things ended in 2014, denying the two-time NBA champ a chance at a fairy tale ending with someone who was like a high school sweetheart. Durant revealed that he was once engaged to two-time WNBA champion Monica Wright but felt he did not know how to love her the right way.
Sarver Investigation by NBA Hasn’t Dampened Suns’ Play on Court

Phoenix head coach Monty Williams recently said he couldn’t point to a single moment when the once-problematic Suns basketball culture began to change. “You could see it happening gradually,” Williams said. The vivid memory of where it all began, in Williams’ mind, was an evening in 2019, shortly after he was hired that May 13 by new general manager James Jones to replace the fired Igor Kokoskov. “For me it started with the first dinner I had with Book,” Williams said, referring to star shooting guard Devon Booker, who is out right now with a strained left hamstring. “He looked me in the...
Javonte Green becomes the 2nd Chicago Bulls player this week and 3rd in the last month to test positive for COVID-19, joining Coby White and Nikola Vučević

The Chicago Bulls are hoping to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak after Javonte Green became the second player to test positive for the virus this week. Green returned a positive test Friday, one day after the Bulls beat the Knicks in New York and two days after Coby White was placed into isolation for a positive test. The Bulls played the Nets on Saturday night in Brooklyn. Coach Billy Donovan said ...
Watch: Bronny James already has jaw-dropping leaping ability

Bronny James looks very much like a product of his genetics in at least one aspect of his game. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James posted a video to Instagram over the weekend of his 17-year-old son Bronny throwing down an amazing dunk. As part of a dunk contest for Sierra Canyon’s annual Midnight Madness event, Bronny busted out an off-the-backboard windmill dunk and got his head above the rim. Have a look.
Drake met an old couple at a basketball game who didn’t know who he was and named them his ‘new parents’

Drake met an older couple at an NBA game who didn’t recognise him - and he soon crowned them his “new parents”.The rapper - who was sitting courtside at the Oklahoma City (OKC) Thunder and Houston Rockets game with a friend - happened to be sitting next to an older couple who didn’t realise that he was a world-known musical artist.As cameras started to show the “Certified Lover Boy,” the older gentleman appeared to ask if he was a notable person.Drake was evidently entertained with the exchange and started to laugh as he called for the camera to focus...
