Ernie Grunfeld was a basketball executive who developed many close bonds, and more on the shared athletic experiences he has with his son

Kevin Durant is an absolute killer on the floor, arguably the NBA's most effective scorer. Despite his toughness on the court, he is an absolute delight off the floor. According to a publication by Zach Baron on GQ, Durant was in love at a point in time, but things ended in 2014, denying the two-time NBA champ a chance at a fairy tale ending with someone who was like a high school sweetheart. Durant revealed that he was once engaged to two-time WNBA champion Monica Wright but felt he did not know how to love her the right way.

