‘When I walked through the door three years ago, I could tell it’s a special place …’ El Dorado’s Steven Jones reflects on state title run bringing two communities together
For the first time since 2013, El Dorado (10-2) finds themselves as one of the last two teams remaining, for championship weekend. On Saturday, the Wildcats will meet Greenwood (9-3) in the Class 6A championship game, at noon. Last Friday, El Dorado defeated Marion, 60-27, in the semifinals. It was the ‘Cats second victory over […]
